Squad for South Korea Tests finalised

Published on Monday, 09 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 45
By Jugjet Singh


Malaysia will play either Germany, Britain, Spain, New Zealand or Canada in the final qualifying match for next year’s Tokyo Olympics. - NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS

NATIONAL coach Roelant Oltmans has finalised his 20-member squad for the four Test matches against South Korea on Sept 19-29.



The matches will serve as a warm-up for the final round of the Olympic qualifiers.

Malaysia’s opponents for the qualifiers will be known today.

“I will use these matches to gauge the players and then select the final 18 for the qualifiers.

“We will also be testing tactics during the tour,” said Oltmans.

Malaysia will play either Germany, Britain, Spain, New Zealand or Canada in the final qualifying match for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympic qualifying matches are scheduled on Oct 25-27 and Nov 1-3.

For the record, Malaysia’s last Olympic appearance was at the 2000 Sydney edition.

The squad: S. Kumar, Zaimi Mat Deris, Sukri Mutalib, Razie Rahim, Faiz Helmi Jali, Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan, Najib Abu Hassan, Nabil Fiqri, Ashran Hamsani, Joel Samuel van Huizen, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Meor Azuan Hasan, Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi, Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil, Faizal Saari, Norsyafiq Sumantri, Shahril Saabah, Noor Firdaus Rosdi.

New Straits Times

