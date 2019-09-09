

The Indian men's hockey team won the Olympic Test event held in Tokyo in August. - Getty Images



The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will find out their Olympic Qualifier opponents on Monday, with the draw scheduled to be held at the FIH headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The draw will be streamed live on International Hockey Federation's Facebook page at 4.30 pm (IST).





Russia qualified for the draw on Sunday as the next best-ranked team after Egypt pulled out of the Qualifiers.



The Indian men's team, ranked world number 5, is in Pot 1 alongside The Netherlands and Germany will face one team from Pot 3 which has Pakistan, Austria and Russia. The women's team is in Pot 2 alongside Spain, Ireland and China and will drawn against the teams in Pot 4 featuring Italy, Chile and Russia.



Men



Pot 1 (Host teams):



(1) The Netherlands

(2) India

(3) Germany



Pot 4 (Away teams):



(12) Pakistan

(13) Austria

(14) Russia*



Pot 2 (Host teams):



(4) Great Britain

(5) Spain

(6) New Zealand

(7) Canada



Pot 3 (Away teams):



(8) Malaysia

(9) France

(10) Ireland

(11) Korea



Women



Pot 1 (Host teams):



(1) Australia

(2) Germany

(3) Great Britain



Pot 4 (Away teams):



(12) Italy

(13) Chile

(14) Russia



Pot 2 (Host teams):



(4) Spain

(5) Ireland

(6) India

(7) China



Pot 3 (Away teams):



(8) Korea

(9) Belgium

(10) USA

(11) Canada



The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers are scheduled for 25-27 October and 1-3 November 2019 where India will take on its opponent in a two-legged tie. The exact match schedule and venues will be confirmed after the draw.



