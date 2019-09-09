Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India's hockey Olympic Qualifiers opponents to be decided on Monday

The Indian men's hockey team won the Olympic Test event held in Tokyo in August.   -  Getty Images

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will find out their Olympic Qualifier opponents on Monday, with the draw scheduled to be held at the FIH headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The draw will be streamed live on International Hockey Federation's Facebook page at 4.30 pm (IST).



Russia qualified for the draw on Sunday as the next best-ranked team after Egypt pulled out of the Qualifiers.

The Indian men's team, ranked world number 5, is in Pot 1 alongside The Netherlands and Germany will face one team from Pot 3 which has Pakistan, Austria and Russia. The women's team is in Pot 2 alongside Spain, Ireland and China and will drawn against the teams in Pot 4 featuring Italy, Chile and Russia.

Men

Pot 1 (Host teams):

(1) The Netherlands
(2) India
(3) Germany

Pot 4 (Away teams):

(12) Pakistan
(13) Austria
(14) Russia*

Pot 2 (Host teams):

(4) Great Britain
(5) Spain
(6) New Zealand
(7) Canada

Pot 3 (Away teams):

(8) Malaysia
(9) France
(10) Ireland
(11) Korea

Women

Pot 1 (Host teams):

(1) Australia
(2) Germany
(3) Great Britain

Pot 4 (Away teams):

(12) Italy
(13) Chile
(14) Russia

Pot 2 (Host teams):

(4) Spain
(5) Ireland
(6) India
(7) China

Pot 3 (Away teams):

(8) Korea
(9) Belgium
(10) USA
(11) Canada

The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers are scheduled for 25-27 October and 1-3 November 2019 where India will take on its opponent in a two-legged tie. The exact match schedule and venues will be confirmed after the draw.

