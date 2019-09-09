India's hockey Olympic Qualifiers opponents to be decided on Monday
The Indian men's hockey team won the Olympic Test event held in Tokyo in August. - Getty Images
The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will find out their Olympic Qualifier opponents on Monday, with the draw scheduled to be held at the FIH headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The draw will be streamed live on International Hockey Federation's Facebook page at 4.30 pm (IST).
Russia qualified for the draw on Sunday as the next best-ranked team after Egypt pulled out of the Qualifiers.
The Indian men's team, ranked world number 5, is in Pot 1 alongside The Netherlands and Germany will face one team from Pot 3 which has Pakistan, Austria and Russia. The women's team is in Pot 2 alongside Spain, Ireland and China and will drawn against the teams in Pot 4 featuring Italy, Chile and Russia.
Men
Pot 1 (Host teams):
(1) The Netherlands
(2) India
(3) Germany
Pot 4 (Away teams):
(12) Pakistan
(13) Austria
(14) Russia*
Pot 2 (Host teams):
(4) Great Britain
(5) Spain
(6) New Zealand
(7) Canada
Pot 3 (Away teams):
(8) Malaysia
(9) France
(10) Ireland
(11) Korea
Women
Pot 1 (Host teams):
(1) Australia
(2) Germany
(3) Great Britain
Pot 4 (Away teams):
(12) Italy
(13) Chile
(14) Russia
Pot 2 (Host teams):
(4) Spain
(5) Ireland
(6) India
(7) China
Pot 3 (Away teams):
(8) Korea
(9) Belgium
(10) USA
(11) Canada
The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers are scheduled for 25-27 October and 1-3 November 2019 where India will take on its opponent in a two-legged tie. The exact match schedule and venues will be confirmed after the draw.
