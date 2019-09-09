There is no change at the top of the rankings with Australia’s Oceania Cup triumph ensuring that it stays ahead of second-placed Belgium.





The Indian men's hockey team is fifth with 1823 points. - Twitter @TheHockeyIndia



The Indian men’s hockey team remains fifth while the women’s team climbed a place to number nine in the latest FIH rankings released on Sunday.





The fresh list was released following the conclusion of the Oceania Cup.



There is no change at the top of the rankings with Australia’s Oceania Cup triumph ensuring that it stays ahead of second-placed Belgium but the points gap between the two nations has narrowed to just two. Australia has 2350 points.



European bronze medallist the Netherlands (2155) remain third in the rankings, followed by the Pan American Games gold medallist Argentina (1988).



India (1823) is unchanged at number five while Germany (1770) has climbed one place to take sixth position from England (1679), which is now seventh.



European silver medallist Spain (1510) has moved from ninth to eighth place, forcing New Zealand (1459) down one ranking position. Canada (1325) completes the top-10 line-up.



In the women’s rankings, the Netherlands remains at the summit following their recent title success at the Belfius EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp.



Australia remained in second place and Pan American Games champions Argentina has also held onto third position. European silver medallist Germany is now the fourth-best team in the world after moving ahead of England, which is now ranked fifth.



