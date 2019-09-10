By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police captain Oliver Echenje (left) vies for the ball with Butali's Francis Kariuki during their Kenya Hockey Union Men's Premier League match at City Park, Nairobi on April 20, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATON MEDIA GROUP



Defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors upheld their one point lead at top of the men’s hockey Premier League standings thanks to their 1-0 victory over old foes Kenya Police on Sunday at City Park Stadium.



Butali needed Francis Kariuki’s 44th minute field goal to humble Kenya Police for the second time this season, a victory that enabled them uphold their unbeaten run and improve their tally to 24 points.



Butali had in the first leg beaten Police 2-1 and the loss again saw Police, who are embracing a lukewarm season, stay fourth in the log with 18 points. Butali have seven wins and three draws, while Police have five wins, three draws and a similar number of losses.



Wazalendo, who had last Wednesday edged out United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) 2-1, faltered on Sunday, going down 2-1 to a rejuvenated Strathmore University Gladiators.



It’s a weekend that saw Nairobi Simbas' woes continue, sinking to relegation zone after they lost to USIU-A 1-0 at City Park, as Western Jaguars forced visiting Green Sharks to a 1-1 draw in Kakamega.



Wazalendo and Greensharks stay third and fourth in the log with 23 and 20 points respectively. Wazalendo have seven wins, two draws and three loses, while Greensharks, who have been successful in six outings, have two draws and three defeats.



Daily Nation