

Capital team members celebrate after the shootout win over North Harbour at last year's NHL final. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



Hockey New Zealand will undergo a massive overhaul of its National Hockey League in 2020.





The National Hockey League (NHL) will get rid of its regional teams and return to an association-based tournament.



Next year the NHL ,which is contested between the eight regions, will be replaced with the National Hockey Championship comprising of teams from the 32 associations.



A new high-performance series will also be held for the top 80 athletes per gender to compete in.



The current regional system is similar to super rugby regions in geography (except there are eight hockey regions), while associations are similar to rugby's Mitre 10 cup teams and divided up between provinces, such as Manawatu/North Harbour/ Counties Manukau).



Hockey NZ said the purpose of the national championship is to provide an opportunity for players to put their hands up for selection in the high performance series.



"This is an exciting time for hockey in New Zealand and the shift in these tournaments is going to allow for players to represent their home associations and further establish the importance and value of local development and pride," Hockey New Zealand said in a statement on Monday.



"The current model that has been in place has got hockey in New Zealand to a great place on the world stage and built depth in our sport, however these changes will build increased local pride and rivalries while putting our national teams in a stronger position to succeed in the future."





Capital goalkeeper Kyle Pontifex celebrates with the Challenge shield last year. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



The competition changes are going to be delivered in conjunction with the development of a "performance network" to better prepare identify athletes to be world-class hockey players for the two national sides.



Hockey New Zealand CEO Ian Francis said the changes were important for the sport's future.



"We are excited about the changes and the opportunities that these will provide to our sport going forward. We want to use the final year of the Ford NHL as a celebration of the competition and what it has provided to hockey in New Zealand.



"These changes are important in the evolution of hockey and will help further enhance and develop our participants' experiences at all levels."



Tauranga will host the week-long NHL beginning Saturday for the start of its last season.



Next year the Under-18 tournament will also shift to an association-based tournament, while the Under-21 tournament will cease to exist in its present format.



The new championship will be played late each year in the September window.



Stuff