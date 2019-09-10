Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

AirAsia Women's Junior AHF Cup 2019 - Day1

Published on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 44
Singapore

Results

9 Sep 2019     HKG v UZB (RR)     0 - 5
9 Sep 2019     SRI v TPE (RR)     0 - 6
9 Sep 2019     SGP v BAN (RR)     3 - 0

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Chinese Taipei 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3
2 Uzbekistan 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
3 Singapore 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
4 Bangladesh 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0
5 Hong Kong China 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0
6 Sri Lanka 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

FIH Match Centre

