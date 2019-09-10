AirAsia Women's Junior AHF Cup 2019 - Day1
Singapore
Results
9 Sep 2019 HKG v UZB (RR) 0 - 5
9 Sep 2019 SRI v TPE (RR) 0 - 6
9 Sep 2019 SGP v BAN (RR) 3 - 0
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Uzbekistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|3
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|5
|Hong Kong China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|6
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0