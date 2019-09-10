

Watkins was pat of Ireland's silver medal-winning side at last year's World Cup



Irish midfielder Chloe Watkins says keeping mentally strong in the build-up to her side's Olympic play-off against Canada could be the deciding factor.





Ireland's women have never qualified for an Olympics but will enter the play-off with real confidence having reached the World Cup final last year.



"It's the hardest thing to do, that hardest process is to get to the Olympics," said Watkins.



"We know all the boxes we have to tick."



Having narrowly missed out on the semi-finals at the European Championships in Antwerp last month, Ireland retained their top-flight status with a dramatic win over Belgium.



Home advantage is likely to see Ireland enter the two-legged contest against Canada in Dublin on 2 and 3 November as slight favourites, although Canada did win a meeting between the sides last year.



"They are by no means an easy draw," Watkins said.



"It was a really competitive pool in general so it was really going to be much of a muchness with those teams.



"We really have to keep our minds focussed, especially with the format of these games.



"If you have a bad result you have to level yourself and come back fresh into the next game."



BBC Sport