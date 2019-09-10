



Speaking on the draws today, Hockey Ireland Performance Director, Adam Grainger said, “No draws are easy. In terms of the Women’s team, we are delighted to be at home 18 months on from our World Cup success and play a game of importance here in Dublin. We’re looking forward to having home support cheering the girls on towards their first appearance at an Olympics.





For the Men’s squad, travel away will be challenging and Canada are a similarly ranked team to us, but we are confident in the senior men’s players that have qualified for the Olympic Games before and know what it will take to get us to Tokyo.”



Irish Hockey Association media release