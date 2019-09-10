Different paths to the same spot: Canada’s women’s and men’s national teams on Olympic doorstep







The matchups are set. Canada vs Ireland on both men’s and women’s side. If there wasn’t a rivalry between these two hockey nations, there is now. The implications are clear: win the series and qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games; lose and try again in four years.





Both the women’s and men’s national teams have advanced to the final stages of Olympic qualification set for this fall. They will play a two-game series against an opponent yet to be determined, with the aggregate winner advancing to the 2020 Olympic Games. Every path to the Olympic games is different. And although the two national team pathways have looked very different over the last 18-months, they both stand on the precipice of Olympic qualification.



Women’s National Team rising through the ranks



For the Canadian Women’s National Team, the story starts with their fifth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, planting the seed of hope that they could be a top-12 team. Under the encouragement and support of newly appointed head coach Giles Bonnet, the team centralized in Belgium in September 2018. The goal was to get quality competition reps and have access to high level training environment. Bonnet has experience coaching with this centralization method with the South African National Team and aims for similar levels of success with the Canadian Wolfpack.



By all accounts, the opportunity has been amazing. The Canadian athletes were dispersed in the Belgium and Dutch elite leagues, getting new and exciting training and competition exposure, all while training weekly as a part of the Canadian national program. The Wolfpack’s international results speak volumes to the dedication and commitment to improvement. They had successful series results in Mexico, USA, Spain, Ireland and China as well as other positive results against top-15 nations.



They manoeuvred through the FIH Hockey Series finishing second place in June in Valencia, securing them a spot in the two-game Olympic playoff series this fall. Their silver medal finish at the Pan American Games in August was their best since 1991 and will thrust them higher up the world ranking as well.



According to Giles Bonnet, the team will be ready.



“These matches are new for every team. It’s about how one specifically prepares for these matches,” Bonnet said. “I think by the end of October; we will be ready to compete and able to withstand the enormous pressures that will be present.”



Bonnet said that riding the successful results from Pan Ams will set the team up nicely for this pressure-fuelled series with the Olympics on the line.



“Pan Am Games delivered a confidence boosting result in a semi-final match against the USA in a major tournament,” Bonnet said. “The second-place finish and silver medal gave the team enormous confidence.”



