KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian hockey team will face a gargantuan task to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





According to the draw that was held last night, the side led by Roelant Oltmans will have to play seventh-ranked Britain in the two-legged playoff qualifiers, that will be held from Nov 1-3 at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London, England.



“It’s the hardest draw you can get. It is what it is, and we can’t change that. We’ve got seven weeks now to prepare, ” said Oltmans.



“I do believe that we have a chance. England are a fantastic team but every great team have their weaknesses and we will look at it.



“We’ve got to do our homework and prepare. We’ve to beat them. No more, no less. We will fight 100% and make the dream come true.”



Oltmans hinted that the team will go to Europe two weeks before the qualifiers as he needs his players to adapt to the time difference and temperature.



“We will go two weeks before the two-legged match and play against European countries. That’s the plan, ” he said.



“On Sept 19, we will go to South Korea to play four matches against their national team.”



Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and Oltmans, who watched the draw with some of the national players at the MHC headquarters in Bukit Jalil last night, said the team shouldn’t be rattled by Britain’s ranking and just see them as another team to beat to book a ticket to Tokyo.



“Just see it as another game. Turn the tables around, ” he said.



“If we want to qualify for the Olympics, we’ve to be prepared for anybody.”



During Malaysia’s three-week stint in Europe, the squad played nine matches.



Six were Test matches while the other three came in the Four Nations Invitational tournament, which Malaysia won.



The six Test matches in Europe saw Malaysia beat Germany 4-3 but lost the other five to Spain (0-1), Holland (4-6 and 2-4) and Belgium (0-8 and 1-5).



Malaysia won the Four Nations Invitational in Terrassa, Spain, after beating Spain 4-3, Ireland 2-1 and drawing 3-3 with England.



Malaysia last played in the Olympics in 2000 when the side captained by Mirnawan Nawawi finished 11th in Sydney, Australia.



THE DRAW



Germany vs Austria

India vs Russia

Holland vs Pakistan

Spain vs France

Canada vs Republic of Ireland

Britain vs Malaysia

New Zealand vs South Korea



