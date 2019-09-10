By Jugjet Singh





(NSTP File Pix) National coach Roelant Oltmans.



Malaysia will battle Britain for a spot in next year’s Tokyo Olympics.





World No 11 Malaysia were picked to play Britain in a draw conducted in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday.



Britain will entertain Malaysia in the two-legged qualifier on Nov 2-3.



National coach Roelant Oltmans said: “There is always room for an upset, and if we don’t think we can do that, we might as well just stay at home and don’t travel to London.



“We will now plan for the battle,” said Oltmans.



The winners of the Spain v France, New Zealand v South Korea, Canada v Ireland, Netherlands v Pakistan, India v Russia and Germany v Austria will also qualify for the Olympics.



Japan, Argentina, South Africa, Belgium and Australia have qualified after winning their respective continental tournaments.



Others present to watch the draw ‘live’ in Lausanne on Facebook in Bukit Jalil were Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, deputy president Datuk Dr S. Shamala, and team manager Stephen van Huizen.



Also in attendance were captain Shukri Mutalib, goalkeeper S. Kumar and penalty corner ace Razie Rahim.



“In the recent European Championship, England finished fifth, and when we played against them during our tour of Europe, we held them 3-3.



“That is what we will have in mind when playing them.



“We don’t have a choice... we must beat Britain to head to Tokyo.



Oltmans added: “I see only one or two changes when England become Britain in the Olympic qualifier.



“We will play both matches in London during winter. But we have our plans as we played them recently.



“I also have their statistics from the recent European Championship.



“Every team have a ‘grey area’, and we will have to find it to beat Britain not once, but twice to play in the Olympics.”



For the record, Malaysia’s last Olympic appearance was at the 2000 Sydney edition.



New Straits Times