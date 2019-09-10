Great Britain women face Chile, men draw Malaysia
Suzy Petty was part of Great Britain's squad at the FIH Champions Trophy and will play in the Pro League
Great Britain's women will have to overcome Chile in a two-legged tie for the right to defend their Olympic title in Tokyo next year.
The FIH Olympic qualifiers draw also pitted Great Britain's men against Malaysia.
Both sets of matches will take place at Lee Valley in London over the weekend of 1-3 November.
Ireland's women, who reached the World Cup final, face Canada at home while the men's team are away to Canada.
The play-offs provide the final opportunity for teams to qualify for Tokyo.
Olympic hockey qualifiers (home side first)
Women's draw
Spain v Korea
Ireland v Canada
China v Belgium
India v USA
Great Britain v Chile
Australia v Russia
Germany v Italy
Men's draw
New Zealand v Korea
Great Britain v Malaysia
Canada v Ireland
Spain v France
Netherlands v Pakistan
India v Russia
Germany v Austria
BBC Sport