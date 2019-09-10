Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Great Britain women face Chile, men draw Malaysia

Published on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 44
View Comments


Suzy Petty was part of Great Britain's squad at the FIH Champions Trophy and will play in the Pro League

Great Britain's women will have to overcome Chile in a two-legged tie for the right to defend their Olympic title in Tokyo next year.



The FIH Olympic qualifiers draw also pitted Great Britain's men against Malaysia.

Both sets of matches will take place at Lee Valley in London over the weekend of 1-3 November.

Ireland's women, who reached the World Cup final, face Canada at home while the men's team are away to Canada.

The play-offs provide the final opportunity for teams to qualify for Tokyo.

Olympic hockey qualifiers (home side first)

Women's draw

Spain v Korea
Ireland v Canada
China v Belgium
India v USA
Great Britain v Chile
Australia v Russia
Germany v Italy

Men's draw

New Zealand v Korea
Great Britain v Malaysia
Canada v Ireland
Spain v France
Netherlands v Pakistan
India v Russia
Germany v Austria

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.