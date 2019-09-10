Tricky opponent for women, face USA for Olympic spots



Uthra Ganesan



The Indian men’s hockey team was handed a relatively easier tie for the Olympic Qualifiers on Monday, drawing World No. 22 Russia for the two-legged clash that would decide who goes to Tokyo 2020. The women, meanwhile, face a tricky opponent in USA.





The draw to decide the seven pairs for the remaining Olympic slots was held at the FIH headquarters in Lausanne with the top-ranked teams getting to host the ties. India would be hosting both the men’s and women’s ties at Bhubaneswar with the matches being played back-to-back on November 1 and 2.



India has played Russia only twice in the past 12 years, the last being a 10-0 victory at the FIH Series Finals earlier this year at the same venue. That game saw the Indians take time to warm up before the comprehensive win against a doughty Russian defence. Prior to that the teams had clashed at the 2008 Olympic qualifiers, when India ominously missed out on an Olympic ticket for the first time ever.



No complacency



“We cannot take any team lightly. There is no room for complacency because we have seen what Russia is capable of.



“Weather conditions in June were challenging for them but that may not be the case this time. I am sure they will come well prepared so it is important to remain focused and play our best,” captain Manpreet Singh said. The Indians would prep for the clash with a Europe tour against World No. 2 Belgium later this month.



For the women, though, the road would be comparatively tougher.



Ranked 9th, India would take on former bronze medallist and World No. 13 USA. The two played out a close 1-1 draw at the World Cup last year, a result that helped India edge through to the knockout stage. However, as per FIH database India has had just one win against USA in its 10 previous meetings. India would travel for a five-match series against England ahead of the tie.



“The team has been performing well in the last few months. “ We have gained momentum at the right time, the players are confident and charged up to achieve the team’s goal,” coach Sjoerd Marijne said.



