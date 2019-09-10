B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



World Ranked-5 India will face World Ranked-22 Russia in Olympic Qualifier for Tokyo-2020. India (men) has played 5 matches and won all by fetching 30 goals and concede just only 7. Last time India beat Russia 10-0 in Hockey Series Finals played at Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar. India women have a poor record versus USA, they won 4, lost 16 and drawn 9 in 29 matches played so far. However in London World Cup (July 2018) India drew with USA and qualify for quarter final’s play off. Brief records of all the 28 qualifier teams are given below:

Olympic Qualifier: Teams at a glance By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal, India) Men World Ranking Team-1 App. in OG Last Played in OG(Rank) World Ranking Team-2 App. in OG Last Played in OG(Rank) 3 Netherlands 18 2016(4) 17 Pakistan 16 2012(7) 5 India 20 2016(8) 22 Russia 0 0 6 Germany 18 2016(3) 20 Austria 3 1952(7) 7 Great Britain 18 2016(9) 11 Malaysia 9 2000(11) 8 Spain 17 2016(5) 12 France 9 1972(12) 9 New Zealand 12 2016(7) 16 South Korea 6 2012(8) 10 Canada 7 2016(11) 13 Ireland 2 2016(10) Women 2 Australia 9 2016(6) 19 Russia 0 0 4 Germany 9 2016(3) 17 Italy 0 0 5 Great Britain 7 2016(1) 18 Chile 0 0 7 Spain 6 2016(8) 11 South Korea 8 2016(11) 8 Ireland 0 0 15 Canada 3 1992(7) 9 India 2 2016(12) 13 USA 6 2016(5) 10 China 5 2016(9) 12 Belgium 1 2012(11) Abbreviation: App- Appearances, OG-Olympic Games

