Stats Speak: Indian men have all wins record against Russia; Indian eves have to face formidable USA
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
World Ranked-5 India will face World Ranked-22 Russia in Olympic Qualifier for Tokyo-2020. India (men) has played 5 matches and won all by fetching 30 goals and concede just only 7. Last time India beat Russia 10-0 in Hockey Series Finals played at Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar. India women have a poor record versus USA, they won 4, lost 16 and drawn 9 in 29 matches played so far. However in London World Cup (July 2018) India drew with USA and qualify for quarter final’s play off. Brief records of all the 28 qualifier teams are given below:
|
Olympic Qualifier: Teams at a glance
|
By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal, India)
|
Men
|
World
Ranking
|
Team-1
|
App.
in OG
|
Last Played
in OG(Rank)
|
World
Ranking
|
Team-2
|
App.
in OG
|
Last Played
in OG(Rank)
|
3
|
Netherlands
|
18
|
2016(4)
|
17
|
Pakistan
|
16
|
2012(7)
|
5
|
India
|
20
|
2016(8)
|
22
|
Russia
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Germany
|
18
|
2016(3)
|
20
|
Austria
|
3
|
1952(7)
|
7
|
Great Britain
|
18
|
2016(9)
|
11
|
Malaysia
|
9
|
2000(11)
|
8
|
Spain
|
17
|
2016(5)
|
12
|
France
|
9
|
1972(12)
|
9
|
New Zealand
|
12
|
2016(7)
|
16
|
South Korea
|
6
|
2012(8)
|
10
|
Canada
|
7
|
2016(11)
|
13
|
Ireland
|
2
|
2016(10)
|
Women
|
2
|
Australia
|
9
|
2016(6)
|
19
|
Russia
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Germany
|
9
|
2016(3)
|
17
|
Italy
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Great Britain
|
7
|
2016(1)
|
18
|
Chile
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Spain
|
6
|
2016(8)
|
11
|
South Korea
|
8
|
2016(11)
|
8
|
Ireland
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
Canada
|
3
|
1992(7)
|
9
|
India
|
2
|
2016(12)
|
13
|
USA
|
6
|
2016(5)
|
10
|
China
|
5
|
2016(9)
|
12
|
Belgium
|
1
|
2012(11)
|
Abbreviation: App- Appearances, OG-Olympic Games
Fieldhockey.com