Stats Speak: Indian men have all wins record against Russia; Indian eves have to face formidable USA

Published on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 49
View Comments

B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

World Ranked-5 India will face World Ranked-22 Russia in Olympic Qualifier for Tokyo-2020. India (men) has played 5 matches and won all by fetching 30 goals and concede just only 7. Last time India beat Russia 10-0 in Hockey Series Finals played at Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar. India women have a poor record versus USA, they won 4, lost 16 and drawn 9 in 29 matches played so far. However in London World Cup (July 2018) India drew with USA and qualify for quarter final’s play off. Brief records of all the 28 qualifier teams are given below:

 

Olympic Qualifier:  Teams  at a glance

By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal,  India)

Men

World

Ranking

Team-1

App.

in OG

Last Played

in OG(Rank)

World

Ranking

Team-2

App.

in OG

Last Played

in OG(Rank)

3

Netherlands

18

2016(4)

17

Pakistan

16

2012(7)

5

India

20

2016(8)

22

Russia

0

0

6

Germany

18

2016(3)

20

Austria

3

1952(7)

7

Great Britain

18

2016(9)

11

Malaysia

9

2000(11)

8

Spain

17

2016(5)

12

France

9

1972(12)

9

New Zealand

12

2016(7)

16

South Korea

6

2012(8)

10

Canada

7

2016(11)

13

Ireland

2

2016(10)

Women

2

Australia

9

2016(6)

19

Russia

0

0

4

Germany

9

2016(3)

17

Italy

0

0

5

Great Britain

7

2016(1)

18

Chile

0

0

7

Spain

6

2016(8)

11

South Korea

8

2016(11)

8

Ireland

0

0

15

Canada

3

1992(7)

9

India

2

2016(12)

13

USA

6

2016(5)

10

China

5

2016(9)

12

Belgium

1

2012(11)

Abbreviation: App- Appearances, OG-Olympic Games

