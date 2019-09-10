FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers: matches, dates and venues confirmed
Lausanne, Switzerland: The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers have been determined by a draw held today at the headquarters of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in Lausanne as follows:
Men
25/26 October: Spain – France, Valencia
26/27 October: The Netherlands – Pakistan, Amsterdam
26/27 October: Canada – Ireland, West Vancouver
1/2 November: India – Russia, Bhubaneswar
2/3 November: New Zealand – Korea, Stratford
2/3 November: Germany – Austria, Mönchengladbach
2/3 November: Great Britain – Malaysia, London
Women
25/26 October: Australia – Russia, Perth
25/26 October: China – Belgium, Changzhou
25/26 October: Spain – Korea, Valencia
1/2 November: India – USA, Bhubaneswar
2/3 November: Germany – Italy, Mönchengladbach
2/3 November: Great Britain – Chile, London
2/3 November: Ireland – Canada, Dublin
Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The match times will be confirmed at a later stage and updated on www.FIH.ch.
The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams. The following teams are already qualified:
Men
Japan
Argentina
South Africa
Belgium
Australia
Women
Japan
Argentina
South Africa
The Netherlands
New Zealand
The final participation in the Olympic Games for any team must be approved and confirmed beforehand by their respective National Olympic Committee.
