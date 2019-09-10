Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers: matches, dates and venues confirmed

Published on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 61
Lausanne, Switzerland: The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers have been determined by a draw held today at the headquarters of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in Lausanne as follows:



Men

25/26 October: Spain – France, Valencia
26/27 October: The Netherlands – Pakistan, Amsterdam
26/27 October: Canada – Ireland, West Vancouver
1/2 November: India – Russia, Bhubaneswar
2/3 November: New Zealand – Korea, Stratford
2/3 November: Germany – Austria, Mönchengladbach
2/3 November: Great Britain – Malaysia, London

Women

25/26 October: Australia – Russia, Perth
25/26 October: China – Belgium, Changzhou
25/26 October: Spain – Korea, Valencia
1/2 November: India – USA, Bhubaneswar
2/3 November: Germany – Italy, Mönchengladbach
2/3 November: Great Britain – Chile, London
2/3 November: Ireland – Canada, Dublin

Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The match times will be confirmed at a later stage and updated on www.FIH.ch.

The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams. The following teams are already qualified:

Men
Japan
Argentina
South Africa
Belgium
Australia

Women
Japan
Argentina
South Africa
The Netherlands
New Zealand

The final participation in the Olympic Games for any team must be approved and confirmed beforehand by their respective National Olympic Committee.

#Tokyo2020
#RoadToTokyo
#GiftOfHockey

FIH site

