



Lausanne, Switzerland: The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers have been determined by a draw held today at the headquarters of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in Lausanne as follows:





Men



25/26 October: Spain – France, Valencia

26/27 October: The Netherlands – Pakistan, Amsterdam

26/27 October: Canada – Ireland, West Vancouver

1/2 November: India – Russia, Bhubaneswar

2/3 November: New Zealand – Korea, Stratford

2/3 November: Germany – Austria, Mönchengladbach

2/3 November: Great Britain – Malaysia, London



Women



25/26 October: Australia – Russia, Perth

25/26 October: China – Belgium, Changzhou

25/26 October: Spain – Korea, Valencia

1/2 November: India – USA, Bhubaneswar

2/3 November: Germany – Italy, Mönchengladbach

2/3 November: Great Britain – Chile, London

2/3 November: Ireland – Canada, Dublin



Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The match times will be confirmed at a later stage and updated on www.FIH.ch.



The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams. The following teams are already qualified:



Men

Japan

Argentina

South Africa

Belgium

Australia



Women

Japan

Argentina

South Africa

The Netherlands

New Zealand



The final participation in the Olympic Games for any team must be approved and confirmed beforehand by their respective National Olympic Committee.



