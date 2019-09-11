David Suggs





The Maryland field hockey team gives fans high-fives after a 5-1 win over the Richmond Spiders. (Gabby Baniqued/The Diamondback)



After suffering its first loss of the season Sunday, the Maryland field hockey team fell to No. 4 in the latest NFHCA poll released Tuesday.





Maryland (3-1) began its 2019 campaign with convincing home victories against Richmond and New Hampshire, combining to score 10 goals while conceding just one.



Last weekend, though, the Terps faced their stiffest competition yet. Coach Missy Meharg’s squad traveled to Evanston, Illinois, to take on then-No. 13 Boston College and then-No. 3 Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Cup. And while the Terps secured a 3-1 victory over the Eagles, they couldn’t find the back of the net against the Blue Devils, losing 1-0. Duke replaced Maryland at No. 2 in this week’s poll.



The Terps will look to get back on track in short order, with three games in the next five days.



Maryland will travel to Towson to take on the Tigers on Wednesday before returning to the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex this weekend to face off against No. 6 Virginia and James Madison in the annual Terrapin Invitational.



