Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Kumar: No mountain too high for Malaysian hockey team in Olympic bid

Published on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 51
View Comments



PETALING JAYA: National hockey goalkeeper S. Kumar (pic) is confident of a positive result despite the herculean task to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Roelant Oltmans’ men will play world No. 7 and three-time Olympic gold medallists Britain in a two-legged playoff which will be held at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London from Nov 1-3.

The 39-year-old is banking on the Speedy Tigers’ top finish in a four-nation invitation tournament in Barcelona, Spain, last month. The team beat Spain 4-3, Ireland 2-1 and drew 3-3 with England.

“The players proved themselves when we won against top European countries. We tried out a few new things while there and it paid dividends, so there’s much hope for the match against Britain, ” said Kumar.

“We have played against them before and I think they are beatable, especially looking at their game in the last two years. The gap is definitely closer now, ” said Kumar.

“We have a good blend of players to take them on. We have the speed and the youngsters are combining well with the seniors.”

The Tampin-born custodian have played in all major tournaments except the Olympics since donning the national team jersey in 1999.

Malaysia last played in the Olympics in 2000 when the side captained by Mirnawan Nawawi finished 11th in Sydney.

“This is my fifth attempt at qualifying. We failed to make the cut at the Asian Games, we must not squander it now, ” added Kumar.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.