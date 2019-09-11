



PETALING JAYA: National hockey goalkeeper S. Kumar (pic) is confident of a positive result despite the herculean task to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





Roelant Oltmans’ men will play world No. 7 and three-time Olympic gold medallists Britain in a two-legged playoff which will be held at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London from Nov 1-3.



The 39-year-old is banking on the Speedy Tigers’ top finish in a four-nation invitation tournament in Barcelona, Spain, last month. The team beat Spain 4-3, Ireland 2-1 and drew 3-3 with England.



“The players proved themselves when we won against top European countries. We tried out a few new things while there and it paid dividends, so there’s much hope for the match against Britain, ” said Kumar.



“We have played against them before and I think they are beatable, especially looking at their game in the last two years. The gap is definitely closer now, ” said Kumar.



“We have a good blend of players to take them on. We have the speed and the youngsters are combining well with the seniors.”



The Tampin-born custodian have played in all major tournaments except the Olympics since donning the national team jersey in 1999.



Malaysia last played in the Olympics in 2000 when the side captained by Mirnawan Nawawi finished 11th in Sydney.



“This is my fifth attempt at qualifying. We failed to make the cut at the Asian Games, we must not squander it now, ” added Kumar.



