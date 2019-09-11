AirAsia Women's Junior AHF Cup 2019 - Day 2
Singapore
Results
10 Sep 2019 BAN v SRI (RR) 2 - 0
10 Sep 2019 HKG v TPE (RR) 0 - 2
10 Sep 2019 SGP v UZB (RR) 1 - 0
Pools standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|6
|2
|Singapore
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Uzbekistan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|5
|Hong Kong China
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0