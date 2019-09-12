by Holden Foreman





After upsetting then-No. 7 Michigan last Friday, Stanford began a four-game road trip with a 6-0 win over Brown. (Photo: John P. Lozano/isiphotos.com)



No. 18 Stanford field hockey (3-2, 0-0 America East) traveled to Brown (1-2, 0-0 Ivy League) and put on a clinic Tuesday afternoon, with five different Cardinal players netting goals in a 6-0 victory over the Bears.





Stanford’s lesson for Brown was in efficiency, as the Bears came up empty-handed despite matching the Cardinal 17-17 in shots and 5-5 in penalty corners. Stanford was also consistent, netting three goals in each half of the game.



Per usual, junior attacker and America East Offensive Player of the Week Corinne Zanolli led the Cardinal in scoring, notching two goals and bringing her total to eight on the season.



But Zanolli wasn’t alone on Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore defender Sarah Johnson scored her second goal of the season, while senior attacker Emma Alderton, senior midfielder Phoebe Crosthwaite and sophomore defender Molly Redgrove each scored their first.



Senior goalkeeper Kelsey Bing recorded six saves before sophomore Hannah Santos replaced her at the start of the fourth quarter. Santos picked up a save of her own to maintain the shutout.



Stanford will look to build upon Tuesday’s dominance in another Ivy League road matchup, this time against Harvard, on Thursday at 1 p.m. PST.



