Buoyed by their maiden win in international hockey, Bangladesh under-21 women’s hockey team will take on Hong Kong in their third match of the AirAsian Women’s Junior AHF Cup in Singapore today.





Bangladesh women starter their maiden campaign in international hockey with a 3-0 defeat against Singapore on Monday, despite keeping the hosts at bay in the first two quarters. However, the women in red and green bounced back strongly in their next match, beating South Asian rivals 2-0 on Tuesday, with more than a hundred expatriate Bangladeshis cheering them on.



Tarin Akter Khushi opened the scoring from a penalty corner in the 27th minute before Farida Akter Ratri confirmed the victory from another penalty corner in the 58th minute to ensure Bangladesh’s first victory in only their second international match. The team will today take on Hong Kong, who are yet to open their account following two defeats.



Bangladesh, currently in fourth position on the six-team table, will play against Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei in their last two matches.



The Daily Star