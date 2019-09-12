



Scotland’s Sarah Wilson and Martin Madden had cause for celebration today as their appointments to umpire at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as representatives of Great Britain were announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).





Their selection comes on the back of years of hard work and commitment to achieve their ambitions.



For both, it will be their second Olympic Games. In 2016 in Rio both umpired a number of critical matches, including the Bronze Medal Matches.



Since Rio, Wilson has been awarded the FIH Umpire of the Year award, officiated at the Finals of the European Championships, the Commonwealth Games and the inaugural FIH Pro-League.



Madden has recently returned from officiating at the Ready Steady Tokyo event, the test event for the Olympics, where he did the final between India and New Zealand. Madden took charge of a World Cup Semi Final in December and was on Video Umpire Duty for the final. He follows in the footsteps of father Craig, holder of a FIH Gold Whistle, who officiated at both the Seoul and Atlanta Olympic Games.



Both Sarah and Martin have received their Golden Whistles, recognising the achievement of umpiring over 100 International Matches.



Barbara Morgan, Officials Convenor commented “This is a great achievement for both Martin and Sarah to be appointed to their second Olympic Games. Since they represented us in Rio 2016, both have gone from strength to strength in their umpiring careers. I am very proud that all their hard work and perseverance has paid off in being appointed to the top tournament – Tokyo 2020! I wish them both the very best of luck”.



John Heron, International Appointments Chair added, “ To have two umpires at the Olympics is a massive achievement and I am delighted for Sarah and Martin. They are fantastic role models for our umpires and officials on our pathway . Credit also needs to go to all the volunteers that have helped support Sarah, Martin and our other international and aspiring umpires to improve and reach their potential”



Scottish Hockey Union media release