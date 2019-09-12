Australia will proudly have five representatives take up various officials positions for the hockey competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.





Tammy Standley (Women’s Competition Technical Delegate), Minka Woolley (Umpire Manager), Josh Burt (Technical Official), Adam Kearns (Umpire) and Aleisha Neumann (Umpire) have all been selected for Tokyo 2020 after the list of officials was announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).



Standley, Woolley, Kearns and Neumann all fulfilled roles at the recent Tokyo Test Event, the official tournament played at the new Olympic hockey facility used to test arrangements and operations for next year’s Games.



All except Neumann were also part of the delegation for the 2016 Rio Olympics.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier congratulated the quintet and said the appointments were just deserves for the work they have put in and the high level of competency and professionalism they have demonstrated in their fields.



“The Olympics is arguably the pinnacle of our sport, so this is a fantastic reward for these five to be selected in the delegation of officials for next year in Tokyo,” Favier said.



“They should be extremely proud of their achievement and the dedication to their respective areas of expertise. I am sure they will perform their duties exceptionally and to the highest standard.



“On behalf of the Australian hockey community I congratulate each of them and wish them all the best in their preparations.”



The Tokyo 2020 Olympic hockey tournament will be staged from 25 July to 7 August next year.



Hockey Australia media release