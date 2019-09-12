FIH appoints Officials for Tokyo 2020
Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) today revealed the list of Officials appointed for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 hockey tournaments.
In accordance with the agreed guidelines and processes of FIH, all appointed Officials come from the FIH Pro League panels as these are the top-rated Officials.
While performance was the primary selection criteria, the Officials Committee also looked, as a secondary consideration, at the geographic spread of the Officials to ensure that all continents are represented.
As a further demonstration of FIH’s “Equally Amazing” policy, the Technical Officials will work across both genders’ matches. Furthermore, while on field Umpires will be the same gender as the match, Video Umpires may be the other gender as has been successfully implemented during the FIH Pro League this year.
Technical Delegates
Men’s Competition: DECKENBROCK Christian, GER
Women’s Competition: STANDLEY Tammy, AUS
Umpires Managers
de KLERK Marelize, RSA
HORGAN Steve, USA
SCHELLEKENS Philip, NED
WOOLLEY Minka, AUS
Technical Officials
BENNETT Sarah, ZIM
BURT Josh, AUS
CATTON Steve, GBR
CHAN Alfred, HKG
CHEE Lilian, SGP
DELLA MATTIA Adrian, ARG
FUERST Elisabeth, AUT
NAZARET Magda, POL
NISHIZAWA Eiichiro, JPN
OTI-MENSAH Frank, GHA
RICHARDSON Reyah, TTO
TOMLINSON Jackie, NZL
WARRIS Rogier, NED
ZELKIN Rene, USA
Umpires – Men’s Panel
BLASCH Christian, GER
GOENTGEN Benjamin, GER
GROCHAL Marcin, POL
KEARNS Adam, AUS
LIM Hong Zhen, SGP
MADDEN Martin, GBR
MEJZLIK Jakub, CZE
MONTES de OCA German, ARG
PRASAD Raghu, IND
SHAIKH Javed, IND
TAYLOR Simon, NZL
TOMLINSON David, NZL
van BUNGE Coen, NED
WRIGHT Peter, RSA
Umpires - Women’s Panel
CHURCH Amber, NZL
de la FUENTE Carolina, ARG
DELFORGE Laurine, BEL
GIDDENS Maggie, USA
HUDSON Kelly, NZL
JOUBERT Michelle, RSA
LIU Xiaoying, CHN
McCLEAN Ayanna, TTO
MEISTER Michelle, GER
NEUMANN Aleisha, AUS
PRESENQUI Irene, ARG
ROSTRON Annelize, RSA
WILSON Sarah, GBR
YAMADA Emi, JPN
Medical Officers
GORDON Leigh, RSA
NAYAK Bibhu, IND
ROLLE Udo, GER
The 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year.
