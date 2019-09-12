



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) today revealed the list of Officials appointed for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 hockey tournaments.





In accordance with the agreed guidelines and processes of FIH, all appointed Officials come from the FIH Pro League panels as these are the top-rated Officials.



While performance was the primary selection criteria, the Officials Committee also looked, as a secondary consideration, at the geographic spread of the Officials to ensure that all continents are represented.



As a further demonstration of FIH’s “Equally Amazing” policy, the Technical Officials will work across both genders’ matches. Furthermore, while on field Umpires will be the same gender as the match, Video Umpires may be the other gender as has been successfully implemented during the FIH Pro League this year.



Technical Delegates

Men’s Competition: DECKENBROCK Christian, GER

Women’s Competition: STANDLEY Tammy, AUS



Umpires Managers

de KLERK Marelize, RSA

HORGAN Steve, USA

SCHELLEKENS Philip, NED

WOOLLEY Minka, AUS



Technical Officials

BENNETT Sarah, ZIM

BURT Josh, AUS

CATTON Steve, GBR

CHAN Alfred, HKG

CHEE Lilian, SGP

DELLA MATTIA Adrian, ARG

FUERST Elisabeth, AUT

NAZARET Magda, POL

NISHIZAWA Eiichiro, JPN

OTI-MENSAH Frank, GHA

RICHARDSON Reyah, TTO

TOMLINSON Jackie, NZL

WARRIS Rogier, NED

ZELKIN Rene, USA



Umpires – Men’s Panel

BLASCH Christian, GER

GOENTGEN Benjamin, GER

GROCHAL Marcin, POL

KEARNS Adam, AUS

LIM Hong Zhen, SGP

MADDEN Martin, GBR

MEJZLIK Jakub, CZE

MONTES de OCA German, ARG

PRASAD Raghu, IND

SHAIKH Javed, IND

TAYLOR Simon, NZL

TOMLINSON David, NZL

van BUNGE Coen, NED

WRIGHT Peter, RSA



Umpires - Women’s Panel

CHURCH Amber, NZL

de la FUENTE Carolina, ARG

DELFORGE Laurine, BEL

GIDDENS Maggie, USA

HUDSON Kelly, NZL

JOUBERT Michelle, RSA

LIU Xiaoying, CHN

McCLEAN Ayanna, TTO

MEISTER Michelle, GER

NEUMANN Aleisha, AUS

PRESENQUI Irene, ARG

ROSTRON Annelize, RSA

WILSON Sarah, GBR

YAMADA Emi, JPN



Medical Officers

GORDON Leigh, RSA

NAYAK Bibhu, IND

ROLLE Udo, GER



The 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year.



