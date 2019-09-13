By Holden Foreman





Senior attacker Emma Alderton scored one of Stanford's two shootout points to top No. 10 Harvard 2-1 on Friday. (Photo: Cody Glenn/isiphotos.com)



With yet another shootout victory on Thursday, No. 18 Stanford field hockey (4-2, 0-0 America East) extended its winning streak to four games and secured its second upset of that span, this time against No. 10 Harvard (1-2, 0-0 Ivy League). The Cardinal’s 2-1 win over the Crimson marks the halfway point of a road trip in which Stanford will next visit New Hampshire.





After opening the season with a pair of one-point losses to top-15 opponents, Stanford has been clutch on both ends of the field. Despite allowing Harvard to tie Friday’s game at 1-1 in its final minute, senior goalkeeper Kelsey Bing kept the Crimson from the net for the duration of the ensuing shootout, while junior attacker Corinne Zanolli and senior attacker Emma Alderton each scored for the Cardinal to claim the win.



Underlying Stanford’s recent success is its efficiency, as the Cardinal found the goal on less than half as many shots as the Crimson (19-8) in regulation. Stanford took only three penalty corners to Harvard’s five, but Zanolli netted the first goal of the game on a penalty shot one minute before halftime. Even before her shootout heroics, Bing made nine saves.



Stanford looks to extend its winning streak to five games when it takes on New Hampshire on Friday at 3 p.m. PT.



Stanford Daily