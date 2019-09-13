



USA Field Hockey's weekly feature of highlighting some of the top college games in Division I, II and III is back for the 2019 season.





THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12



DI: No. 18 Stanford at No. 10 Harvard | 4:00 p.m. ET



No. 18 Stanford will journey east to take on No. 10 Harvard in Cambridge, Mass. on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET. The last time the teams faced one another was in 2017 where the game went to double overtime and Stanford pulled out the 2-1 decision. The Cardinal currently stand at three wins and two losses, both coming from top-ranked opponents. Harvard is 1-1 after they beat No. 20 Albany but lost to No. 3 Connecticut in their second match of the season. Stanford will look to draw out their winning streak to four games, while Harvard will look to add a win to their even record.







DII: Queens at Belmont Abbey | 4:30 p.m. ET



Queens will travel to Belmont, N.C. to face Belmont Abbey on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET. When the two teams met last season, Queens triumphed with a 3-1 victory. The Royals have a 1-1 record in 2019, beating Mercyhurst but falling to No. 1 Shippensburg in their second game. Belmont Abbey has an identical record by also defeating Mercyhurst and a loss to the top-ranked Raiders last week. In what seems like an evenly matched game, only one team will be able to improve their record to 2-1 following Thursday.



DIII: Lasell at MIT | 6:00 p.m. ET



The Lasell Lasers will play the MIT Beavers on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET in Cambridge, Mass. In their 2018 meeting, MIT walked away with the victory and a goal margin of 4-2. Historically, the Beavers have won the majority of the meetings, but Lasell has challenged them in recent years and answered with goals of their own. The Lasers enter the match-up with a 1-2 record after a big overtime win against Becker. MIT has an even record of 2-2 after suffering losses to top-20 teams, Endicott and Montclair State.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13







DI: No. 20 Albany at No. 5 Princeton | 4:00 p.m. ET



Two top-25 teams will meet in Princeton, N.J. on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET as No. 20 Albany faces No. 5 Princeton. The Great Danes and Tigers have not played one other since 2016 when Princeton upset Albany 3-2. Albany has suffered two losses so far that were close games against No. 9 Delaware and No. 10 Harvard. Princeton’s record is even at 1-1 as they could not defeat No. 1 North Carolina but held off No. 15 Wake Forest in their opening weekend.



DII:Slippery Rock at No. 7 Kutztown | 3:00 p.m. ET



Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) foes Slippery Rock and No. 7 Kutztown will meet on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET in Kutztown, Pa. Being in the same conference gives the two teams a rich history, and they see each other multiple times some years. In 2018, Kutztown took the win 3-1 in their lone meeting with Slippery Rock. The Golden Bears come off two wins from their tour in Vermont, improving their record to 2-1. Slippery Rock holds a 1-1 record with a hefty win over Frostburg and a loss to American International last week. With this being the first of two match-ups in the regular season, a win will set the tone for the second game later on.



DIII: No. 18 Babson at Skidmore | 4:00 p.m. ET



No. 18 Babson hits the road this weekend to meet Skidmore on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The tides have turned in the series between the Beavers and Thoroughbreds with Babson claiming victories the last three years after Skidmore dominated for the six seasons prior. In 2018, the score was close at 1-0 in favor of Babson who is currently 3-1 on the season. Skidmore holds a 1-2 record with their sole win coming over No. 19 Hamilton.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14



DI: No. 22 Boston University vs. Columbia (at Maine) | 2:00 p.m. ET



No. 22 Boston University and Columbia will meet at the neutral site of Orono, Maine on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET to battle it out in the first-ever meeting of the two programs. Boston sits at 3-1 with their only loss coming against No. 12 Ohio State and moved up one spot in the rankings from last week. Columbia has one win over Central Michigan and one loss to No. 7 Iowa so far this season. The Terriers will look to prove themselves and keep jumping up in the rankings with a win over the Lions on Saturday.







DII: No. 9 Bloomsburg at IUP | 1:00 p.m. ET



Another PSAC rivalry will be played out this weekend as No. 9 Bloomsburg plays IUP on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Indiana, Pa. Bloomsburg has dominated the previous meetings of the two teams, taking 12 of the last 13 contests. Last year, the Huskies defeated the Crimson Hawks 2-1 in overtime. Having one loss against them, Bloomsburg will look to continue that tradition and earn their first win of the season. IUP is 1-0 in 2019 as they beat Frostburg in their season opener last week.



DIII: No. 6 Vassar at Smith | 1:00 p.m. ET



Smith College will host No. 6 Vassar on Saturday afternoon in Northampton, Mass. This will be the first meeting of the two teams since 2016 when Vassar bested Smith 2-0 early in the season. The Brewer remains undefeated thus far with wins over Stevens, SUNY Geneseo and New Paltz, each by at least three goals. Smith is 1-3 as they won against Westfield State but fell to No. 15 Trinity among others. Vassar will look to continue their winning streak while the Pioneers will hope to end their losing streak with a big win over a top-10 opponent.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15



DI: No. 21 Rutgers at Monmouth | 2:00 p.m. ET



Monmouth will host No. 21 Rutgers at their home field in West Long Branch, N.J. on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET. The series between these two teams is currently even at four wins each, but Sunday will put one team on top. In 2015, Rutgers walked away with the 4-2 decision. The Scarlet Knights are 2-2 with wins over Ball State and Maine. The Hawks are 3-1, and their sole loss came to Northeastern in overtime. Both teams will hope to improve their records with a win on Sunday.







DII: No. 3 East Stroudsburg at Mount Olive | 1:00 p.m. ET



No. 3 East Stroudsburg will take a trip south to meet Mount Olive on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Mount Olive, N.C. With this being the inaugural season for Mount Olive’s program, the two teams have never met. After their opening weekend was postponed due to Hurricane Dorian, Mount Olive played Coker on the road Wednesday afternoon for the program's first ever match. The Trojans lost 0-4 and will play Converse at home on Thursday before their focus shifts to East Stroudsburg, who currently holds a 2-0 record after defeating Bellarmine and No. 8 Stonehill in overtime last week. Mount Olive will look to make a statement against higher-ranked East Stroudsburg.



DIII: Bates at No. 20 Endicott | 1:00 p.m. ET



Sunday afternoon will bring another tough match-up as No. 20 Endicott hosts Bates at 1:00 p.m. ET in Lewiston, Maine. When the two teams met last season, Bates came away with the 3-0 win. The Bobcats have only played a single game this season, where they squeaked by No. 19 Hamiliton in overtime. Endicott boasts a 3-0 record, with strong performances over top teams like No. 18 Babson. Only one team will stay undefeated after the two meet on Sunday.



USFHA media release