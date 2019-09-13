KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor Hockey Association (JHA) received a shot in the arm with a total sponsorship boost of RM1.6mil for the ninth edition of the six-nation Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) hockey tournament.





The Under-21 tournament consisting of Malaysia, defending champions Britain, two-time winners India, Australia, Japan and New Zealand, will be played at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Baru from Oct 12-19.



Organising secretary Datuk Majid Manjit Abdullah said the SOJC tournament, which was inaugurated in 2011, had grown from strength to strength.



“This annual tournament is now used by the teams to prepare for the 2021 Junior World Cup,” said Majid, who is also the deputy president of JHA.



Meanwhile, it was also a double joy for JHA as UM Land Berhad presented them with a four-storey shop lot as their new office.



The property worth RM1.8mil is located at Fortuna Hub, Bandar Seri Alam, Johor.



The Star of Malaysia