By AFTAR SINGH







KUALA LUMPUR: Negri Sembilan have a tough job to regain a spot in Division One of the Razak Cup hockey tournament in the absence of goalkeeper S. Kumar and midfielder Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil (pic).





Kumar and Marhan are training with the national team in preparation for the playoff matches against Britain in London to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics on Nov 1 and 3.



Negri are now banking on former national goalkeeper Khairulnizam Ibrahim, junior keeper Che Shahrul Azmi Che Saupi and defender G. Kavin Kartik when six teams battle it out in the lower division at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil from Sept 20-28.



The other teams are Armed Forces, Selangor, Kelantan, Perlis and Kedah.



Negri competed in Division One for 11 years before they were relegated to the second tier this year after skipping the tournament last year.



Team manager S. Chandran said they snubbed the tournament last year because of a change in the competition rules.



“Last year, players were only allowed to play for the states they were born in. Then, we had few Melaka-born players studying at Tampin schools in Negri Sembilan but they couldn’t play because of the ruling,” said Chandran.



“This year the rules have changed. The players are finally allowed to play for states where they are studying or working.



“It’ll be difficult for us to gain promotion next year as we have named 11 juniors who will feature at next year’s Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Johor Baru. We expect strong challenges from Selangor, Perlis and Kedah.”



