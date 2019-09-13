By Jugjet Singh





BRITAIN intend to take no prisoners when they battle the Malaysian men’s hockey team at the Lee Valley Olympic Stadium on Nov 2 and 3.





That was the clear message from Britain coach Danny Kerry when asked about his opponents in the final battle for a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



“With due respect to our opponents, we will be on the front foot in the Qualifiers and we’ll also maximise our home ground advantage,” he said in an interview with the International Hockey Federation (FIH).



Simply put, Britain plan to be all over the Malaysian defence right from the first whistle and pile up a big scoreline in the first leg so that they will have an easier job in the return leg.



The Olympic Qualifiers will be held on a home-and-away basis, but lower ranked Malaysia, at No 11, will play both matches in England.



Six other teams will be involved in similar do-or-die last ditch efforts to reach the Tokyo Olympics, with India looking the best bet to seal qualification.



That is because India will be up against Russia, a team they hammered 10-0 when they last met at the FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar in June.



The winners of the other ties — Spain v France, New Zealand v South Korea, Canada v Ireland, Netherlands v Pakistan and Germany v Austria — will also qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



Japan, Argentina, South Africa, Belgium and Australia have qualified after winning their respective continental tournaments.



Kerry had seen first-hand what coach Roelant Oltmans’ men are capable of during the Malaysian team’s recent Tour of Europe, where they held the World No 7 to a 3-3 draw.



“When we were drawn against Malaysia, my first thought was that it was fortunate us as we only played against them recently,” said Kerry.



“They’re a good side, they have some good individuals and a number of threats but, having played them recently, we know where their threat comes from.



“They have some good penalty corner routines; some very fast and skilful players; overhead flicks; good counter attacks; and a very experienced coach in Oltmans.



“So, they will be very well prepared.



“We respect them and will prepare accordingly.”



Malaysia’s best Olympic result was an eighth placing in Munich in 1972 and their last appearance was 20 years ago — finishing 11th out of 12 teams at Sydney 2000.



