Bangladesh U-21 women's hockey team's Fardia Akter Ratri in action during their U-21 Asia Cup match against Hong Kong in Singapore Thursday BHF



Bangladesh U-21 women’s hockey team faced their second defeat as they lost to Hong Kong 1-0 in the Air Asia Women’s Junior (U-21) AHF Cup 2019 Qualifiers in Singapore Thursday.





In the last group stage game Tuesday, Bangladesh clinched their first ever international win, against Sri Lanka 2-0.



Despite a good start against Hong Kong, Bangladesh could not find the net in the first quarter of the game.



In the 27th minute of the second quarter, Bangladesh conceded the winning goal scored by Hong Kong’s So Mei Kei.



In the third and fourth quarter, Bangladesh tried to get back to the game but that one goal decided the fate.



Assistant coach of Bangladesh, Hedayetul Islam Rajib said “Inexperience in the reason of the defeat. Hong Kong were way ahead in ball controlling and passing.”



Bangladesh will take on Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei Saturday and Sunday respectively.



The round-robin tournament will conclude Sunday after which the top two finishers will qualify for the final round, scheduled to be held in India next year.



