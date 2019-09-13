AirAsia Women's Junior AHF Cup 2019 - Day 4
Singapore
Results
12 Sep 2019 TPE v UZB (RR) 2 - 2
12 Sep 2019 BAN v HKG (RR) 0 - 1
12 Sep 2019 SRI v SGP (RR) 1 - 10
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Singapore
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|1
|13
|9
|2
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|2
|8
|7
|3
|Uzbekistan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|5
|Hong Kong China
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|3
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|18
|-17
|0