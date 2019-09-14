Johnny Amundson





Ohio State junior forward Nikki Trzaska became the first Buckeye to notch a hat trick this season when she scored her third goal 22 seconds into the second half of Friday’s 11-0 victory against Central Michigan.





No.12 Ohio State (4-1) took 29 shots against Central Michigan (2-4), and the Buckeye defense only gave up four shots as they moved to 15-5 all-time against Central Michigan.



Ohio State sophomore goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez, last week’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, earned her third clean sheet of the season without having to make a save. The Buckeye defense didn’t allow a shot until the fourth quarter.



The Buckeyes forced 10 penalty corners and converted on three of them, while Central Michigan wasn’t awarded any.



“We practice those every week,” head coach Jarred Martin said. “The basics are just making sure that our system is in place –– that the girls know what the execution plan is. And again, they were able to step up and get some good strikes on the ball.”



Buckeye senior midfielder Esther Clotet Alsina joined Trzaska in scoring her first hat trick of the season. On top of her three goals, Clotet Alsina also assisted on three more.



Freshman midfielder Mackenzie Allessie also stood out for the Buckeyes, scoring two unassisted goals and adding an assist.



In the second quarter, Allessie danced past two defenders and juked out the goalkeeper to score on an empty net. Allessie’s third quarter goal was similarly clever, as she pirouetted around a defender and hit a slap shot past the keeper.



Entering the game, both Trzaska and Clotet Alsina were one goal behind the Big Ten season leader in goals. Scoring three apiece against Central Michigan solidifies the pair as two of the premier goal scorers in the conference.



The Buckeyes will move on to face No. 8 Louisville Sunday, and open Big Ten play next Friday against No. 13 Northwestern.



“[Northwestern’s] always a close game, so we’re excited for that, Clotet Alsina said. “We’ve been winning the past few years in overtime, so let’s just hope we win in a regular game.”



