



To help produce spectacular often requires a high quality officials team to provide the environment for the players to flourish. That is why the EHL is a progressive stage to showcase some of the best umpiring in the world game.





In Barcelona, fresh from umpiring European Championship finals in Antwerp, Jakub Mejzlik and Sarah Wilson head up the team of on-pitch umpires who will blow the whistle.



The third team will be guided by two hugely experienced umpires managers, Margaret Hunnaball and Roel van Eert, who have a wealth of top level competitions under their belt.



It is all overseen by David Collier, a decorated technical delegate who has conducted the role at 2018 Indoor World Cup and the 2017 European Championships.



Technical Delegate: David COLLIER (ENG)

Technical Officer: Marco WEISHAUPT (SUI)

Judge: Loïc COGELS (BEL)

Judge: Mirjana TOT (CRO)

Judge: Patrícia PEREIRA (POR)

Umpires Manager: Roel van EERT (NED)

Umpires Manager: Margaret HUNNABALL (ENG)

Umpire: Sarah WILSON (SCO)

Umpire: Michiel OTTEN (NED)

Umpire: Jakub MEJZLIK (CZE)

Umpire: Andres ORTIZ (ESP)

Umpire: Tim MEISSNER (GER)

Umpire: Ivona MAKAR (CRO)

Umpire: Vincenzo Antonio ILGRANDE (ITA)

Umpire: Mikhail GOLOVANOV (RUS)

Umpire: Xavier FENAERT (FRA)

Umpire: Michael DUTRIEUX (BEL)

Umpire: Luka ZUPANCIC (AUT)



Euro Hockey League media release