

Martin Madden & Sarah Wilson



Three British officials have been appointed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by the FIH.





Steve Catton has been selected as one of 14 Technical Officials for the event between 25 July and 7 August next year, with Martin Madden and Sarah Wilson also picked from a list of the world’s top umpires.



This will be a second consecutive Olympics for Madden and Wilson having both previously officiated at Rio 2016 and overseeing the bronze medals games in the respective men’s and women’s tournaments.



The duo also took charge of a number of matches in this year’s FIH Pro League and officiated semi-finals at last year’s World Cups while Wilson – who was named the 2017 FIH Female Umpire of the Year - was one of two on-field umpires during the gold medal match between Australia and New Zealand at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



Madden has already experienced the intense heat and humidity expected during next summer’s Olympics too having officiated in the recent Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey test event last month.



Furthermore, this will be a first Olympic Games for Catton after being a Technical Official at numerous events across the world over the last few years. This includes the 2015 and 2017 Hockey World League Finals, 2016 and 2018 Champions Trophies and during the 2019 FIH Pro League.



Reflecting on their selection, Great Britain Hockey President Sheila Morrow said: “I am delighted to see that Great Britain will be represented by three officials at the Tokyo Olympic Games and would like to congratulate Steve Catton, Sarah Wilson and Martin Madden on their appointments.



“I know they will each do a great job and wish them all a successful Games.”



Great Britain Hockey media release