

Michelle Joubert awaits the Video umpire decision



The South African Hockey Association would like to congratulate our technical officials that have been selected for the Tokyo Olympics. This follows an outstanding tradition of high-quality technical officials representing South Africa consistently at the highest stage of the game.





For the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, Marlize de Klerk has been selected as one of the four umpires’ managers, a role she completed superbly at the African Hockey Road to Tokyo event in Stellenbosch last month. Marlize umpired more than 200 international test matches in her career earning the golden whistle and has continued her passion for the game in developing other umpires now. This will be Marlize’s fifth Olympic games.



Michelle Joubert was recently awarded the top umpire in Africa after yet another stellar year on the FIH circuit. Having just recently umpired at the Tokyo test event, Michelle will be keen to get back to Japan for the main event. Michelle is another umpire who has earned the golden whistle for more than 100 caps including the Olympic Games Final in Rio in 2016. This will be Michelle’s third Olympic Games.



Annelize Rostron has been an impressive shining light for South African hockey over the past year and impressed with her performances in the FIH Pro League. Having previously umpired at the World Cup and Commonwealth Games, Annelize would be delighted to get the opportunity to add the Olympic Games to her hockey CV.



Peter Wright will join his brother John as an Olympian when he goes to Tokyo. Wright has already joined his brother to have earned the golden whistle and was the reserve umpire in this years FIH Pro League final between Australia and Belgium. He also recently umpired the final of the PAN Am games where Argentina sealed their spot at the 2020 Olympic Games.



Joining the aforementioned quartet will also be Dr Leigh Gordon as one of the FIH Medical Officers at the tournament, reprising a role she completed at the FIH Vitality Hockey Women’s world Cup in 2018 as well as at the FIH World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg in 2017. It’s another great achievement for the doctor who is also the team doctor for the Rugby Sevens. Another fantastic mark from a South African!



South African Hockey would also like to congratulate our African Neighbours Sarah Bennet (Zimbabwe) and Frank Oti-Mensah (Ghana) on their selection as technical officials for the tournament.



The 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year.



SA Hockey Association media release