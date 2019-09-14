



Having been drawn against them for the FIH Olympic Qualifier, find out more about the Chile team our women will face at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre between 2-3 November.





Tickets go on general sale on Monday morning, priced from just £5 adults, £13.50 18-25s and £17.50 for adults. Click here to find out more.



Current world ranking: 18



Nickname: Las Diablas (The Devils)



Best Olympic result: N/A



Recent tournament appearances



2019 Pan American Games: 4th

2019 FIH World Series Finals: Bronze

2018 South American Games: Bronze

2017 Pan American Cup: Silver

2017 Hockey World League Semi-Finals: 9th

2016 South American Championship: Silver



Captain: Camila Caram



Players to watch - Claudia Schuler and Manuela Urroz



While most of Chile’s players are based in their home country, so good is goalkeeper Schuler that she has previously plied her trade for Club an der Alster in Germany, a side that has won the Bundesliga in each of the last two seasons.



Having made her international debut aged just 16 in 2004, Schuler has amassed 219 international appearances and been named as Goalkeeper of the Tournament and selected in the tournament’s best XI in each of the last three Pan American Cups (2009, 2013 and 2017).



While Schuler will provide a stern test for the British attackers, Manuela Urroz will be equally as difficult for our defence to deal with. She is currently Chile’s top scorer in 2019 with 13 goals in total, including six at the recent Pan American games which included a hat-trick against Peru.



Deadly from both open play and set pieces, the 27-year-old is in the prime of her career and will be hoping to add to her impressive international goal tally of 47 since the start of 2013 and help her team qualify for not only their first ever Olympics but their first major international tournament.



Head Coach - Sergio Vigil



Vigil has been Chile’s coach since 2016, having already won World Cup gold and Olympic silver medals – amongst others – when in charge of Argentina’s women in the early 2000s. That success has carried on since his appointment too, with Chile claiming a best ever finish of second at the 2017 Pan American Cup and a bronze medal at the 2019 FIH Series Finals.



They couldn’t quite match those performances at the recent Pan American Games as they finished fourth, although they did provide a rampant Argentina with by far their toughest test of the tournament. They have also recorded impressive victories over Japan, USA and Ireland in 2019 and Vigil will ensure his team give the best possible account of themselves.



What they said



"Chile are an opposition that not many of us have played before but they’re a really exciting team, a team not to be underestimated. I think they’ll have really good 1-v-1 skills and will play with a lot of flair. I imagine they will be fairly similar to Argentina and how they play individually so I think we’ve got to be prepared for that.



“I think we’ve also got to expect the unexpected from them. It’s a massive couple of games to try and qualify for an Olympics and they’ll definitely be up for that so we’ve got to match it and go above it.” Hollie Pearne-Webb



“I think we’re just happy to know who we’re playing. Chile are a side we don’t know massively well but they’re one that we must respect. They’ve got a good period of time to get themselves ready and I’m sure they’ll have plenty of video footage of us. And they’re playing against the current Olympic champions so it’s a great opportunity for them.



“But we need to put that aside, focus on ourselves, what we’re doing, what we’ve learned over the last year and where the progress can be made and make sure come that weekend we’re really tough to beat.” Maddie Hinch



Ticket options & prices







General Admission Tickets



TICKETS GO ON GENERAL SALE ON MONDAY 16 SEPTEMBER AT 9AM.



With 5,000 seats at the Lee Valley Hockey and Centre, you’re never far away from the action and drama. To appeal the broadest range of fans, we have four categories of ticket , with prices starting from just £5 for under 18s, £13.50 for 18-25s and £17.50 for adults, through to premium covered, half-way line seats ranging from £19.50 to £59.50.



All tickets on General Sale will be at advanced ticket prices and secure access to the venue for both matches in the day.



Go to hockey.seetickets.com from 9am on Monday 16 September.



