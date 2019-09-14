



LANCASTER, Pa. – To aid in preparation for their upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier, the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team will host No. 15 Canada on Tuesday, September 24, Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa.





“In our preparation for the Olympic Qualifier against India it is great to be able to play three games against a strong opponent,” said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. “The Pan American Games showed us that Canada is an experienced team who like to play aggressive and it will give us the opportunity to at least match that as well as fine tune our own play.”



These friendly matches will not be live streamed, broadcasted or ticketed. The games are open to the public and can be attended at no cost.



The last time the USWNT played Canada was on August 6 in the semifinals of the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru in a battle of the North American foes to see which team would advance to the gold medal game. After scoring a goal late in the first quarter and adding a second in the third, Canada prevented USA from producing a comeback as the Wolf Pack went on to win 2-0.



Prior to that, USA hosted a four-game test series against Canada in February 2018 in Chula Vista, Calif. Canada won two matches, USA won one and the final match ended in a draw. They also played one another twice in the 2017 women's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. In the first meeting, they tied 1-1 in pool play and the USWNT was able to put another point up the second time around to win bronze.



USWNT vs. Canada Schedule:



Tuesday, September 24 3:00 p.m.ET*

Thursday, September 26 10:00 a.m. ET

Friday, September 27 10:00 a.m. ET



* Denotes Unofficial Sanctioned Match



U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Canada Roster:



Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.), Virginia Bramley (Elizabethtown, Pa.), Anna Dessoye (Mountain Top, Pa.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Alexandra Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.), Kelly Marks (Elverson, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.), Kealsie Robles (Yorktown, Va.), Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.), Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.), Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.), Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.)



The USWNT will travel to Bhubaneswar to take on No. 9 India on November 1 and 2 at Kalinga Stadium in their FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier. Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches that will be played in the same venue. The winner with the highest aggregated score of these FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will then qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which consist of 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams.



For more information regarding the U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Canada friendly matches including the schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release