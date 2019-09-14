By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Mental strength is what the Malaysian team need to overcome Britain in the hockey playoff matches from Nov 1-3 to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.





Mohd Fitri Saari, who marshals the midfield, admitted they faced an uphill battle against world No. 7 Britain to qualify for the Olympics.



“The odds are heavily stacked against us. They are tough opponents, who rarely lose in their own backyard. We are physically in good shape but need to be mentally strong to upset the former Olympic champions,” said Fitri.



“Everything points to Britain as the favourites. They have good results against us, they have the home-ground advantage and are physically bigger than us.



“But nothing is impossible. We just need to keep believing that we can overcome the toughest hurdle to qualify for the Olympics.



“We held Britain to a 3-3 draw to win the four-nation tournament in Spain and we can do it again,” said Fitri, who will sacrifice his studies to give his best for the team.



The 25-year-old Fitri, father of twin sons, started his Master’s degree in Education at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) on Tuesday but he will take a two-month break to concentrate on hockey.



“We don’t want to wait another four years to play in the Olympics,” said Fitri before reporting for a training session at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Fitri is one of the 20 players who will play in four Test matches against South Korea in Seoul from Sept 19-29 and friendlies in Europe next month.



Malaysia last qualified for the Olympics in Sydney in 2000.



The Star of Malaysia