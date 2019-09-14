By Jugjet Singh





National coach Roelant Oltmans. - STR/OWEE AH CHUN



NATIONAL coach Roelant Oltmans has three contingency plans ready to pull out of his hat as Malaysia go into full gear to snatch the last Olympic ticket to Tokyo next year.





Malaysia will have to beat Britain in a two-match decider on Nov 2 and 3 at the Lee Valley Stadium in London to qualify for their first Olympics since the 2000 Sydney edition.



Oltmans, however, not only has to prepare for Britain in winter.



He also has to worry about the haze in Kuala Lumpur and the injuries in his squad.



“I always have Plan B ready, and right now the situation of the haze is not too bad as it rained today (yesterday).



“But if it gets worse, we will move indoors and concentrate on fitness workouts,” said Oltmans.



The Dutchman added: “We will take 20 players for the Korea Tour (Sept 19-29) and the same squad will go to Europe and train there before we finalise 18 players for the matches against Britain.



“This is to counter any injuries and the need to fly in any last minute replacements.



“I want all 18 to be ready for the final qualifier. I don’t want to be in a situation where I have to fly in a player and expect him to perform inside a few days.”



In 2014, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) flew in Izad Hakimi as a replacement for Kevin Lim after the German-born suffered a hamstring injury just days before the World Cup in the Hague.



Izad, who arrived on match day, could not perform well due to the weather.



New Straits Times