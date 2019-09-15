Dana Johannsen





The Black Sticks' busy test schedule has resulted in delays in actioning key recommendations of a damning review into the team's culture. JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT



Frustrations linger over Hockey NZ's handling of a damning review into the women's Black Sticks' team environment, with the national body taking six months to implement a key recommendation of the report.





After a difficult 12 months off the turf, the team received a major shot in the arm last weekend, taking out the Oceania Cup against Australia to qualify for next year's Olympics.



But it appears there remains a lot of work to do to rebuild the team culture, with concerns many of the issues identified in the review continue to fester due to a lengthy lag time in addressing some of the items in the "action plan", and the on-going secrecy around the substance of the report.



The full findings of the review, headed by Wellington lawyer Maria Dew, were kept confidential to the board of Hockey NZ. What little details were disclosed were sanitised for public consumption, with the only insight into the troubles in the camp offered was that 70 per cent of players interviewed believed it was a "negative environment".



It is understood even team management and the players have not seen the full "warts and all" findings of the investigation, proving a hindrance to the group being able to move on from the saga.



"Without a full airing of what [Dew's] investigation uncovered, how can you expect a team to be able to address the issues? There's still people in the team that believe the problems were manufactured," says one Black Sticks insider.



The review of the team environment was sparked in September last year, following allegations of "bullying" against former coach Mark Hager.





Mark Hager resigned as women's Black Sticks coach in January to take up a role with Great Britain. Alex Davidson



Several high profile current and former Black Sticks, including now assistant coach Katie Glynn, were vocal in their support of Hager, who resigned in January this year to take up a role with Great Britain. Hager had viewed a draft of the report prior to his resignation.



Ireland's Graham Shaw took over as Black Sticks coach in May, but beyond the appointment of a new coach, progress has been slow.



One of the key action points determined by Hockey NZ and the players' association was to get an expert in team culture and team dynamics to work with the group. However, this work only commenced last month, with the appointment of performance coach Aaron Walsh of The HP Group. Walsh is also working with the Football Ferns - another team in rebuild mode following the fall-out from an investigation into former coach Andreas Heraf.





Hockey New Zealand chief executive Ian Francis, says he is proud of the progress the Black Sticks have made both on and off the turf. www.photosport.nz



Hockey NZ chief executive Ian Francis says the delay in getting Walsh into the environment was due to the "high competition period" for the Black Sticks.



"Probably the biggest challenge has been the ability to work with the players through an incredibly busy year," says Francis.



"The Pro League was effectively the first six months of the year and involved a lot of time away and then when did an acclimation tour to Japan, and obviously now Oceania Cup as well."



NZ Hockey Players' Association (NZHPA) executive director Glen Sulzberger admits there has been some frustration "things have dragged on as long as they have" and the Black Sticks' busy test schedule should not have been a barrier to doing the much-needed work to team culture.



"Our view is that players have the capacity to think about more than one thing. The work culturally in and around the team is really important and we always advocate that this work should be on-going," says Sulzberger.



"So I guess from that perspective we would have preferred and would have liked to have seen the work been done a little bit sooner, or closer to February than it has taken, but it has taken place now and I think everyone has responded really positively to the work Aaron is doing, which is great."



Having ticked off Olympic qualification early, Sulzberger believes it will now give the women's team the time and space to continue rebuild team culture.





Maria Dew, QC, pinpointed a number of failings after an extensive review of the Black Sticks team environment. SUPPLIED



Another action point to come off the back of Dew's findings was rejected outright by the NZHPA.



As part of the "immediate actions" being undertaken by High Performance Sport NZ following last year's cluster of sporting reviews, the funding agency appointed an independent facilitator to mend bridges between Hockey NZ and the players' association.



"When you go through a review, regardless of how well it is done, and the recommendations can, and in most cases do, create tensions between the organisations. So we've worked through that and got an action plan in place," says HPSNZ chief executive Michael Scott.



However, the facilitator's involvement lasted one meeting with the NZHPA, with president Heath Mills declaring the exercise "a waste of taxpayer money".



"The relationship wasn't as broken as it was made out to be," says Mills.





Hockey players association chair Heath Mills wishes players could have seen a fuller version of the review into their team environment. BRETT PHIBBS/PHOTOSPORT



"[HPSNZ] wanted us to meet with an independent psychologist in order to foster a better working relationship with Hockey NZ. However, we considered that entirely unnecessary and we suggested there were much better ways to spend public funds," says Mills.



Francis agrees Hockey NZ has a strong working relationship with the players' association, which has been "central to moving the sport forward through a difficult time".



The on-going issues arising from around the lack of transparency in review findings are unlikely to be resolved.



It is understood the secrecy around the findings is a result of legal jostling that took place before the investigation commenced, rather than an attempted cover-up by Hockey NZ. Hager's legal representative, Keith Binnie, who is better known as NZ Rugby's general counsel, is believed to have stipulated that the review be commissioned under confidentiality.



Francis would not be drawn on which party requested the findings remain confidential, stating only that "the terms of reference were agreed upon by Hockey NZ, the NZ Hockey Players' Association and HPSNZ".





HPSNZ chief executive Michael Scott was disappointed with the lack of transparency around the review into the Black Sticks' team environment. STUFF



However, both Mills and Scott had previously expressed their disappointment that the full findings were not publicly released.



Mills says in hindsight it is something players' association representatives should have been more firm on.



"Our learnings from that process was when we're working on a terms of reference for an investigation of that nature, we would put a lot more emphasis on transparency and making sure that the outcomes of the investigation were made public. We think that's really important for any investigation," he says.



Francis says there were also lessons for his organisation.



"Would we have managed the process any differently in hindsight? Probably two things. One is give ourselves more time for the process and set clear expectations around that, and two is set clear expectations with the media as to who is available and not available and that we would only be releasing a summary document," he says.





Mark Hager congratulates his former players following the Black Sticks win over Great Britain at the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match in Christchurch earlier this year. GETTY IMAGES



