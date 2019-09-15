Zoe Lorenzin





Hockey Club Melbournes's Aaron Kleinschmidt



With the inaugural Hockey One season a fortnight away, here are some of the players to look out for.





Tickets for Hockey One are on sale now through Ticketek, with every match to be shown LIVE on Kayo Sports.



ADELAIDE FIRE



Simon Wells



A player on the rise, Wells received a full South Australian Institute of Sport in 2018 and represented the State at this year’s national U21 Championships.



· Position: Forward



· DOB: 5 March 1999



· Notable achievements: Player of the Match at the U18 Boys Outdoor Championships in 2017



Ashlee Wells (GK)



A member of the Hockeyroos since 2011, Wells brought up her 100th cap in 2018 at the Tri-Nations Series in New Zealand. Sure to play an integral role if the Fire are to be contenders and it will be worth the price of admission seeing her try to deny a host of the talented forwards she will come up against.



· Position: Goalkeeper



· DOB: 1 August 1989



· Notable achievements: 118 appearances for the Hockeyroos; Oceania Cup Winner 2013 & 2015



BRISBANE BLAZE



Dylan Wotherspoon



A potent attacker, Wotherspoon has been part of the Kookaburras program since 2015 and was a part of Australia’s 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal winning team.



· Position: Forward



· DOB: 9 April 1993



· Notable achievements: 86 appearances (30 goals) for the Kookaburras; 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist



Jodie Kenny



The Hockeyroos’ top scorer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where Australia won silver, Kenny has the ability to decide games off her stick with her expert drag flicking from penalty corners. The 32 year old is currently one of the Hockeyroos’ co-captains.



· Position: Defender



· DOB: 18 August 1987



· Notable achievements: 227 appearances (111 goals) for the Hockeyroos; Won silver at the 2014 World Cup and two Champions Trophies in 2014 and 2018



CANBERRA CHILL



Andrew Charter



Part of the winning 2014 World Cup Kookaburras team and a 2016 Rio Olympian, Charter played two of the three matches in the recent Oceania Cup success over New Zealand.



· Position: Goalkeeper



· DOB: 30 March 1987



· Notable achievements: 177 appearances for the Kookaburras; 2014 World Cup Winner, 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist



Anna Flanagan



A former Hockeyroo, the Canberra junior was a former international young player of the year and helped NSW to win the Australian Hockey League last year.



· Position: Defender



· DOB: 8 January 1992



· Notable achievements: 171 appearances (34 goals) for the Hockeyroos; two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist



HOCKEY CLUB MELBOURNE



Aaron Kleinschmidt



Part of the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal team, Kleinschmidt was instrumental in the medal decider. A product of Xavier College and the Victorian Institute of Sport, the 30 year old will be determined to put on a show for the big V.



· Position: Forward



· OB: 1 September 1989



· Notable Achievements: 66 appearances (23 goals) for the Kookaburras; 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist



Amy Lawton



Currently undertaking her Year 12 studies, 17 year old Lawton has made waves since debuting for the Hockeyroos during the 2019 FIH Pro League. She impressed at the recent Oceania Cup and Olympic Test Event in Tokyo, and has a big future in front of her.



· Position: Forward



· DOB: 19 January 2002



· Notable achievements: 8 appearances (2 goals) for the Hockeyroos; 2018 U18 Girls Outdoor Championship Player of the Match



NSW PRIDE



Matthew Dawson



Debuting for the Kookaburras in 2014, Dawson was part of the 2016 Rio Olympics team, and at the 2018 Commonwealth Games scored in the final to help secure the gold medal. A composed and reliable defender, watching Dawson go about his business is worth purchasing a ticket to watch the Pride in action.



· Position: Defender



· DOB: 27 April 1994



· Notable achievements: 132 caps (12 goals) for the Kookaburras; 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist



Emily Chalker



Born in Crookwell NSW, Chalker was appointed Hockeyroos captain in 2017, a role she now shares with Georgina Morgan and Jodie Kenny. Chalker was part of the 2014 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal team and was on both the 2012 and 2016 Australian Olympic Teams.



· Position: Forward



· DOB: 28 July 1992



· Notable achievements: 233 caps (80 goals for the Hockeyroos); current Hockeyroos co-captain



PERTH THUNDERSTICKS



Aran Zalewski



The Kookaburras co-captain was part of the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal teams and was named Player of the Tournament at the 2018 Champions Trophy.



· Position: Midfielder



· DOB: 21 March 1991



· Notable achievements: 183 appearances (23 goals) for the Kookaburras; 2018 Champions Trophy Player of the Tournament



Penny Squibb



Debuting for the Hockeyroos in 2018, Squibb became a permanent member of the national program in 2019. She was the Australian Hockey League’s equal top scorer in 2017.



· Position: Defender



· DOB: 9 February 1993



· Notable achievements: 10 appearances (1 goal) for the Hockeyros; 2017 AHL equal top scorer



TASSIE TIGERS



Eddie Ockenden



A proud Tasmania, one of Australian hockey’s most decorated players, and the Kookaburras’ second highest capped player ever, Ockenden was named the Kookaburras Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015 and was part of the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal winning teams.



· Position: Midfielder



· DOB: 3 April 1987



· Notable achievements: 358 appearances (70 goals) for the Kookaburras; three-time Olympian; 2014 and 2015 Kookaburras Player of the Year, World Cup Winner in 2010 and 2014



Amelia Spence



A former Hockeyroo, Spence represented Australia at the 2014 Champions Trophy, helping the team to the Silver medal. The Tasmanian local knocked back an approach to play in Europe to stay and play for the Tassie Tigers in the inaugural Hockey One season.



· Position: Midfielder



· DOB: 23 June 1993

· Notable achievements: 11 appearances (1 goal) for the Hockeyroos



Hockey Australia media release