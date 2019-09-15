



2019 Ford NHL Men’s Results – Day One



The Ricoh Capital Cobras got their title defence off to the best possible start when in the 11thminute of the match Sajan Patel broke his way into the top of the circle and ripped a shot into the bottom right of the goal. Joel Rintala followed that up moments later when he scored a fantastic penalty corner flick to make the score 2-0. Tasmania looked to put up a fight and got the score to 2-1 when off some great passing they managed to work their way around the goalkeeper to score their opening goal. The Capital Cobras managed to reassert their dominance and scored twice more before the half time break to put themselves in a commanding position. The win was sealed in the 53rd minute when Daniel Harris scored the Cobras 5thand final goal for the match.





Ricoh Capital Cobras 5 (Sajan Patel 11 min, Joel Rintala 13 min, Rowan Yeo 22 min, Benedict Van Woerkom 25 min, Daniel Harris 53 min)

Tasmania 1 (Ian McHugh 15 min)



The John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks started the match in a positive fashion when in the second minute of the match they managed to put the Auckland side on their heels with an Andrew Scanlon drag flick that beat Leon Hayward in goal. Central then defended resolutely as they looked to deny the Auckland sides goal scoring opportunities. Zander Fraser put Auckland on the board with a well-constructed field goal that was reversed in. Heading into the second half Auckland went back to back with goals in the 31st and 33rd minute before Central looked to work back into the match with a 39th minute penalty corner goal. Auckland sealed the win in the 55th minute when Nick Finlayson scored off a great overhead before Hamish McGeorge finished the win off with an open goal in the 56th minute.



Auckland 5 (Zander Fraser 17 min, Jonty Keaney 31 min, Dwayne Rowsell 33 min, Nick Finlayson 55 min, Hamish McGeorge 56 min)

John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks 2 (Andrew Scanlon 2 min, Jason Peel 39 min)



The Canterbury Cavaliers got their campaign started well when Sam Lane scored a great team goal in the 5th minute of the match, they further extended their lead through Dominic Newman in the 22nd minute which looked to put Canterbury in a commanding position. Bayleys Midlands looked to have got a rark up at the half time break and came out fizzing at the start of the second half and scored two goals in quick succession to tie the match back up. Sam Lane utilized his experience minutes later as he put Canterbury back in front. Canterbury soaked up more pressure from Bayleys Midlands and would go on to take the win 3-2.



Canterbury Cavaliers 3 (Sam Lane 5, 42 min, Dominic Newman 22 min)

Bayleys Midlands 2 (Maks Wyndham-Smith 32 min, Matt Rees-Gibbs 41 min)



Tiger Turf North Harbour have come away with a gutsy 2-0 win over a Southern side that fought the whole way through the match, Robbie Capizzi finessed his way through the Southern defence to find the back of the net for North Harbours first goal. Their second goal was scored from a well taken penalty corner to Xavier Guy. North Harbour would need to withstand a tonne of pressure in the second half as the Southern Men tried to fight their way back into the match.



Southern 0

Tiger Turf North Harbour 2 (Robbie Capizzi 12 min, Xavier Guy 27 min)









2019 Ford NHL Women Day One



The Tiger Turf North Harbour Women were forced into an arm wrestle with a Southern Women’s side that was playing with a renewed passion and focus in 2019, despite entering the contest having not won a match at the Ford NHL they were composed and frustrated the defending champions for large parts of the match. Samantha Polovnikoff got North Harbours campaign underway before Julia Gomes extended their lead in the 46thminute, Southern came storming back into the match in the 51st minute off a fanstastic team goal that shocked the North Harbour side, in the end North Harbour was able to hold on for a tough but high quality win.



Tiger Turf North Harbour Women 2 (Samantha Polovnikoff 16 min, Julia Gomes 46 min)

Southern Women 1 (Ellie Duncan 51 min)



The two favourites in Pool A met on day one of the 2019 Ford NHL. Canterbury put themselves in a great position early on in the match when Margot Willis found herself on the receivning end of some outstanding teamwork. Auckland managed to strike back just before the half time break when Tyler Lench found her way into the goal. Deanna Ritchie looked to have put Auckland in the position for the victory when in the 47th minute her field goal put Auckland in front. Canterbury behind a great Leah Butt baseline drive minutes later equalized when Catherine Tinning deflected Butt’s pass in. Looking to be heading for a shootout, Deanna Ritchie came up clutch and scored the winning goal for Auckland with 2 minutes to go in the match.



Canterbury 2 (Margot Willis 14 min, Catherine Tinning 51 min)

Auckland 3 (Tyler Lench 27 min, Deanna Ritchie 47, 58 min)



The John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks entered the 2019 Ford NHL as one of the competitions early favourites, in the first half of the match they were playing and creating several opportunities in the attacking circle. In the 21st minute Hope Ralph found some space in the circle and put Central in the lead heading into the second half. Pippa Norman extended the John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks lead late in the second half off a powerful drag flick. Northland refused to go away and in the 48thminute Stacey Michelsen broke down the field and ripped an outstanding reverse shot past the goalkeeper to give her side a chance. Brooke Neal then flicked the ball into the goal minutes later to send the match to a penalty shootout. The Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland side would come up clutch in the penalty shootout behind some outstanding saves from Nicola Howes in goal.



Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland 2 (Stacey Michlesen 48 min, Brooke Neal 56 min)

John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks 2 (Hope Ralph 21 min, Pippa Norman 47 min)



*Northland won the shootout 5-4



The hometown Bayleys Midlands were able to name an incredibly strong side for their first match at the 2019 Ford NHL. Despite the quality the Bayleys Midlands side were struggling to get their connections early on in the contest and its wasn’t until the 36th minute of the match that they managed to break through with their first and only goal of the match off some great team play down the field. The side will be looking for an improved performance in their next match against Northland who will be on a high after dispatching a quality John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks.



Bayleys Midlands 1 (Georgia Morton 36 min)

Ricoh Capital Women 0







Hockey New Zealand Media release