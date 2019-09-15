

Surbiton's Alice Sharp and Loughborough's Maddie Pearce in action. Credit Andrew Smith.



Newcomers Hampstead & Westminster made a great start to life in the Investec English Women’s Hockey League Premier Division, beating hosts Beeston 4-1 on the opening day of the season.





After being promoted from the Conference East last season, Kate Richardson-Walsh’s side have added significantly to their squad including international ace Grace Balsdon who opened the scoring with a sixth minute penalty corner.



Sarah Robertson put the promoted side 2-0 up before Rosy Stephens cut the deficit just before the half. Robertson doubled her tally in the 43rd minute before Joyce Esser added another only two minutes later as the London-based side went top of the table.



Reigning champions Surbiton faced another newly-promoted team in Loughborough Students and ran out 3-2 winners.



Georgie Twigg and Alice Sharp scored in the first quarter, but two quick goals from new addition Izzy Petter and Beth Peers got Loughborough back on level terms at half time. But Emily Defroand’s 40th minute goal for Surbiton proved to be the difference for the reigning champions.



After reaching the play-offs last season, Buckingham were looking to maintain their impressive form into their opening fixture, hosting Clifton Robinsons.



Phoebe Richards pegged back her former team with a goal in the third minute but Clifton Robinsons found it tough from then on as the hosts put four past them before a reply from Clifton’s Izzy Webb.



Buckingham’s goals came from Katrina Nicholson (2), Lottie Porter and Natasha James as the game ended 4-2.



Holcombe snatched a win over East Grinstead with around ten minutes to spare thanks to a 61st minute penalty corner from Lorna Cruickshank.



The University of Birmingham settled for a 2-2 draw with Bowdon Hightown.



Aine Curran scored two goals to help the visitors escape with a point while Delyth Thomas and Millie Giglio put the University of Birmingham ahead twice.



* Statistics, full goalscorers and table from the Investec Women's Hockey League are available by clicking here.



England Hockey Board Media release