Hat-tricks from Ben Boon and Luke Taylor helped Surbiton make an emphatic start to the English Men’s Hockey League Premier Division with a 10-1 victory over Reading on Saturday.





Taylor scored twice and Boon once as Surbiton led 3-1 at half time. Reading’s goal came from Andrew Oxburgh.



But the second half was all Surbiton, with both Boon and Taylor completing hat-tricks while other goals came from Rob Farrington (2), Alan Forsyth and Arjan Drayton-Chana.



Old Georgians fired five goals past visitors the University of Exeter as they made a great start to life in the top flight.



Tom Carson and James Tindall scored two each for the hosts, while Exeter’s only goal came from Tom Brooks.



Holcombe ran out 5-3 winners over East Grinstead. Goals from Robert Field and Chris Griffiths ensured it was 1-1 at half time, before the game sprang to life after the break.



Holcombe scored further through Barry Middleton, Jeremy Edwards, Tom O’Keefe and Nick Bandurak, while East Grinstead’s goals came from Simon Faulkner and Liam Ansell.



Reigning champions Hampstead & Westminster were 4-3 winners at Beeston with Matt Guise-Brown scoring a hat-trick, while Hywel Jones also scored for the London side.



Chris Proctor scored twice and Adam Dixon added another for the hosts, but it wasn’t enough.



Wimbledon also secured a good away win, beating Brooklands MU 3-1 with goals from Ben Arnold, Jack Waller and Jonny Codling. Andrew Jackson scored the home side’s only goal.



* Statistics, full scores and table from the Men's Hockey League are available by clicking here.



England Hockey Board Media release