Former Banbridge coach Mark Tumilty will take charge of the Ireland men's team for next month's Olympic play-off against Canada.





Tumilty replaces Dutchman Alexander Cox who resigned following Ireland's relegation to the second tier at the recent EuroHockey Championships.



Ireland will face Canada in two games in Vancouver on 26 and 27 October.



Ex-Ireland player Tumilty led Banbridge to one Irish Hockey League title and two Irish Senior Cup triumphs.



The coach's assistant will be former England men's and women's coach Jason Lee and both appointments are on a short-term basis.



Tumilty played for both Banbridge and Lisnagarvey during his playing career and his Ireland caps included representing his country at the World Cup qualifiers in 1997.



Tumilty 'proud' to take Ireland role



The new coach said he was "extremely proud" to take on the role.



"It has all happened very quickly and it would not have been possible for me to take this role without the support of my wife Cara, my children and my employer, Ulster Bank," added Tumilty.



"I relish the challenge we face as a group over the next six weeks, to achieve Olympic Qualification.



"It is a difficult draw, but to play any team at this stage of Olympic qualification was going to be challenging.



"However, I feel if we can get our preparation correct in the coming weeks - both on and off the pitch - we will give ourselves an excellent opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020."



Ireland's men beat Canada 4-2 at the Rio Olympics but the 10th-ranked Canadians are now three places higher in the world rankings.





Jason Lee guided England's men to the 2009 European title. He played for Great Britain men in the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games



Lee long an admirer of Ireland men's hockey



New assistant coach Lee said that he has long been an admirer of Ireland men's hockey.



"I've always marvelled at their unity, determination and skill," added twice Great Britain Olympian Lee.



"It often felt like other people recognised their strengths more than they did themselves."



Hockey Ireland performance director Adam Grainger said the governing body was grateful to the duo for coming on board at "such short notice".



"Together they bring a good mix of Irish and International hockey knowledge," added Grainger.



BBC Sport