AirAsia Women's Junior AHF Cup 2019 - Day 6
Singapore
Results
14 Sep 2019 SRI v HKG (RR) 0 - 3
14 Sep 2019 UZB v BAN (RR) 6 - 0
14 Sep 2019 SGP v TPE (RR) 4 - 0
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Singapore
|4
|4
|0
|0
|18
|1
|17
|12
|2
|Uzbekistan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|3
|10
|7
|3
|Chinese Taipei
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|6
|4
|7
|4
|Hong Kong China
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|5
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|3
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|21
|-20
|0