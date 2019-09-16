In a battle of top-10 teams, the Blue Devils snuck past the Hawkeyes 2-1 at Grant Field.



Jahlynn Hancock





Iowa midfielder Ellie Holley runs after the ball during a field hockey game between Iowa and Duke at Grant Field on Sunday, September 15, 2019. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Blue Devils, 2-1 after two overtime periods. Hannah Kinson



The No. 7 Iowa field hockey team suffered its second loss of the season on Sunday. The Hawkeyes took No. 2 Duke to double overtime at Grant Field but lost 2-1 after a sudden victory goal.





Duke freshman Hannah Miller scored a goal on the 41st minute to open the scoring for the Blue Devils, making it 1-0. With Iowa trailing behind, sophomore Anthe Nijziel scored a tying goal in the 48th minute of the game on Duke goalkeeper Sammi Steele.



The goal forced overtime with the score tied at one. In the second overtime, Miller scored another goal for Duke and secured the Blue Devil victory.



The Hawkeyes continue to move through their season with progression on game plans, individual skills, and team skills.



“They did everything that we had asked them to do,” head coach Lisa Cellucci stated. “We knew that the girls could play like that and have shown it this season when we played against North Carolina.”



Iowa field hockey not only stands out as a well-structured team, but from the coaching staff, leadership development, physical toughness and mental toughness, this team has the ability to apply pressure where they need it.



“You have to take a hit and adjust,” senior Katie Birch said. “Field hockey is physical; it’s a part of the game.”



The physical and mental build of Iowa’s field hockey team is starting platform for future season successes for Iowa and the field hockey program.



“[Birch] played unbelievable today,” Cellucci said. “To get hit in the face and come back out, not subbing out of the overtime, shows grit.”



Sunday’s game did not end the way Iowa wanted, but being able to take the No. 2 team to double overtime shows the defensive structure and mental toughness of the team.



“We just told the team this has to fuel them going forward,” Cellucci said. “That’s the number two team in the country, and we had them in double overtime. We know the brand of hockey that we can play, and we just have to go back to work on Tuesday and be able to bring that same level of energy and replicate it.”



The Hawkeyes next compete Sept. 21 against in Ann Arbor, Michigan. `



