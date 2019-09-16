



2019 Ford NHL Men’s Tournament – Day 2



The Ricoh Capital Cobras looked impressive on day one of the Ford NHL as they were looking to defend their title from 2018. Sajan Patel continued his goal scoring form when in the 8thminute he would score a well-placed shot. Joel Rintala would then extend Capitals lead with a great flick in the 10thminute. Needing to score Dylan Thomas stepped up and powered in a goal for the John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks to get them back into the contest. The Central side then tied the match up through a Sam Hiha goal just after the half time break. In the 45thminute Capital managed to break the deadlock when Kurt Lovett finished off some great team hockey for the Capital men. Needing to get a win to make the top 4 the John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks pulled their goalkeeper. Unfortunately they couldn’t crack the Ricoh Capital Cobras defence and would fall 5-2.





Ricoh Capital Cobras 5 (Sajan Patel 8 min, Joel Rintala 10, 48, 59 min, Kurt Lovett 45 min)

John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks 2 (Dylan Thomas 12 min, Sam Hiha 36 min)



Tasmania ran into a red-hot Ricoh Capital Cobras on day one of the Ford NHL. The Tasmanian side was looking much more clinical in their second match and had Auckland under significant pressure throughout the first half of the match. Joshua Brooks would put the Tasmanian side in the lead in the 19thminute and then force the Auckland side to chase the match. Auckland were struggling to score and went into the final quarter trailing the Tasmanians. Leo Mitai-Wells would eventually get Auckland on the score sheet in the 49thminute before Dwayne Rowsell stepped up in the 53rdminute to steal the 2-1 win for Auckland in a tough encounter.



Auckland 2 (Leo Mitai-Wells 49 min, Dwayne Rowsell 53 min)

Tasmania 1 (Joshua Brooks 19 min)



Bayleys Midlands and Tiger Turf North Harbour battled it out in a back and forth contest that went all the way up to the final hooter. Benji Edwards got North Harbour off to a flying start in the 3rdminute of the match, Midlands then fought their way back with an outstanding shot from Ricky Hayward that was pumped into the top of the goal. Midlands then hit the front for the first time in the match when Dutch import Frithjof de Jong put a low flick in that beat the North Harbour goalkeeper. Only moments later North Harbour would score through Robbie Capizzi as the two sides went into the halftime sheds tied at 2-2. Canterbury got their third goal in the 40thminute before Xavier Guy converted a stroke in the 43rdto put North Harbour up 4-2. With a couple of minutes to go Reuben Andrews would score for Midlands off a drag flick, however the Bayleys Midlands side ran out of time as they would fall 4-3.



Bayleys Midlands 3 (Ricky Hayward 15 min, Frithjof de Jong 19 min, Reuben Andrews 60 min)

Tiger Turf North Harbour 4 (Benji Edwards 3 min, Robbie Capizzi 20 min, Mitchell Ottow 40 min, Xavier Guy 43 min)



The Southern Dogs had a tough match against the Tiger Turf North Harbour side on Monday and were looking to bounce back against a Canterbury side which features several current and former Black Sticks. Southern scored the first goal of the match when the O’Connor brothers combined in the attacking circle to shock the Canterbury side in the 10thminute. Their joy was short lived as Canterbury would then bounce back with a powerful forehand shot that rocketed into the side of the Southern goal only minutes later. Canterbury would continue to score goals frequently throughout the contest in what was a clinical performance in the attacking circle from them. Canterbury put the icing on the cake in the final moments of the match when Sam Lane scored their seventh goal of the contest.



Southern Dogs 2 (Joe O’Connor 10 min, Callum Dempster 39 min)

Canterbury Cavaliers 7 (George Connell 13 min, Moss Jackson 14 min, Peter Anderson 34 min, Dominic Newman 35 min, Trent Summers 38 min, Gus Wakeling 40 min, Sam Lane 60 min)





2019 Ford NHL Women’s Tournament – Day 2



Canterbury were stunned on day one of the Ford NHL when Auckland scored with moments to go in the match to seal the win. Canterbury were looking strong and playing with confidence against a well-structured Tiger Turf North Harbour side. Canterbury got themselves in front in the 24thminute when a great out letting overhead led to a well-placed reverse stick shot. Hayley Cox extended the Canterbury lead just after the half time break with a well-timed shot that beat the North Harbour goalkeeper. Tiger Turf North Harbour continued fighting hard as this young side was pushing for a goal to get themselves back into the contest. Tori Robinson scored with 5 minutes to go in the match to give the North Harbour side a chance, however it was too late as Canterbury would hold on to seal a tough 2-1 win.



Tiger Turf North Harbour 1 (Tori Robinson 55 min)

Canterbury Cats 2 (Emily Wium 24 min, Hayley Cox 34 min)



Auckland were full of confidence heading into this match having beaten rivals Canterbury with a last-minute goal the previous day. Madison Doar put Auckland in front in the fourth minute of the match when she picked up a loose ball in the circle and flicked it into the goal. The Southern Storm who have been playing some outstanding hockey this week continued to fight throughout the match, in the 36thminute Tyler Lench scored Aucklands second before with 11 minutes to go in the match Madison Doar finished off a great Auckland set piece goal with a flick into the Southern netting. The win saw Auckland in a commanding two wins from two matches in their pool.



Auckland 3 (Madison Doar 4, 49 min, Tyler Lench 36 min)

Southern 0



After seeing off the John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks in a sudden death shootout the previous evening, Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland were looking to build on that confidence building win by stunning the home side. Northland struck the front in the 16thminute with a great goal from Stacey Michelsen before minutes later Michelsen got a touch from a penalty corner to put the Northland side up by two goals. Bayleys Midlands struck back when Gemma McCaw managed to find the back of the net before Samaria Tugaga reestablished the Northland lead just before the half time break. Bayleys Midlands came out firing in the second half and applied significant pressure on the Northland defence. The match looked to be heading Northlands way until with only minutes to go in the match Natasha Brill and Gemma McCaw scored to send the match to a shootout. Bayleys Midlands thoroughly dominated the shootout and took the 2 points with a 2-0 shootout win.



Bayleys Midlands 3 (Gemma McCaw 20, 59 min, Natasha Brill 47 min)

Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland 3 (Stacey Michelsen 16, 19 min, Samaria Tugaga 28 min)



*Bayleys Midlands won shootout 2-0



The Ricoh Capital Women were looking to back up their impressive first outing at the Ford NHL where they pushed the Bayleys Midlands side all the way through their contest before falling 1-0. They took on a John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks side who were still seething from letting Northland score two late goals the previous evening to take the win. The Ricoh Capital Women found themselves in front in the match in the 6thminute when Estelle Macadre drag flicked into the right of the goal putting this young side up 1-0. Anna Wilocks jumped on a Capital defensive turnover and put a shot just wide of the Capital goalkeeper. Just after the half time break Kaitlin Cotter got on the score sheet with an outstanding one time sweep off a great baseline drive. The Capital side continued to push hard looking for the equalizer but couldn’t get through Centrals last line of defence as Central would go on to take a narrow 2-1 win.



John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks 2 (Anna Willocks 17 min, Kaitlin Cotter 34 min)

Ricoh Capital Women 1 (Estelle Macadre 6 min)







