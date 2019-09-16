By AFTAR SINGH







KUALA LUMPUR: A switch in position has given 16-year-old Malaysian player Kirandeep Kaur (pic) a new lease of life.





The Kuala Lumpur player started as a forward at a tender age but found difficulty scoring goals.



At the Razak Cup last year, she failed to score a single goal as Kuala Lumpur went on to win the title.



Despite her goal drought, Kirandeep made her international debut at the World League Round Two in Singapore last year, where they became champions.



And in May this year, national coach K. Dharmaraj decided to play her as a midfielder.



The Form Form student of SMK Bukit Bandaraya said that as a forward she was struggling to get the goals in domestic as well as in international tournaments.



“And I must thank coach Dharmaraj for the switch as my new role suits me well. It also feels like a huge burden has been lifted off my shoulders, ” said Kirandeep.



“I’m now enjoying playing in the half-line.



“What I like about it is that I can dictate play, tackle for the ball and also provide passes for the forwards. I also fall back to help the defenders.



“Although it’s kind of hectic, I enjoy being in the thick of the action, ” said Kirandeep, who will lead KL to defend the Razak Cup title, which begins on Friday at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



KL are drawn in Group A with Police, Johor and Penang while Selangor, Melaka, Armed Forces and Terengganu are drawn in Group B.



Kirandeep added that she will miss the services of her midfield partner, Norazlin Sumantri, who will be leaving to play for Butterfly Roma in the Italian League.



KL are again expected to face a strong challenge from Selangor, who they beat 2-1, in the final last year.



The Star of Malaysia