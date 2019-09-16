By Jugjet Singh





Faizal Saari (right) and his brother Fitri will lead Malaysia in the Olympic qualifier against Britain in November. - NSTP/EFFENDY RASHID



THE Saari brothers, Faizal and Fitri hope they will not be disappointed again when they lead Malaysia against Britain in the final Olympic qualifier on Nov 2 and 3.





It will be their second attempt to play in the Olympic Games.



They were part of the Malaysian team that failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio e dition.



Malaysia were close to earning an automatic spot for next year’s Tokyo Olympics when they reached the final of last year’s Asian Games in Indonesia. However, they were edged by Japan.



“I have been in this situation before where we were just a step away from the Olympics but missed it by seconds. But everyone in the team knows that nothing is impossible, even though we will be playing against one of the best in the world,” said Faizal recently.



Malaysia will have to beat Britain on aggregate over two matches at the Lee Valley Stadium in London to feature in their first Olympics since the 2000 Sydney edition.



For the record, Malaysia’s best Olympic outing was when they finished eighth at the 1972 Munich edition while in Sydney, they were 11th.



“If we can adapt to the weather and the atmosphere in London, I believe we will have a fair chance. “Everybody needs to give their best. We can't afford to miss a single chance,” Faizal added.



His brother, Fitri believes mental strength will be the key to victory.



“European teams tend to be robust game, and they will punish you when you make mistakes.



“We need to be mentally strong to fulfil our Olympic dream,” said Fitri.



The team will head to South Korea for four Test matches on Sept 19-29 before they head to Europe to prepare for the qualifier.



