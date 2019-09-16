Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

S'pore win junior Asian hockey crown

Published on Monday, 16 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 71
View Comments


PHOTO: SW SINGAPORE

The Republic won the AirAsia Women's Junior Asian Hockey Federation Cup yesterday, following a 0-0 draw with Hong Kong at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium.



This is the first time that a Singapore hockey team have won a continental trophy at any level.

The Singaporeans had already secured the title before that match, having won all their four matches earlier in the six-team tournament. The other participating teams are Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.