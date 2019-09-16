

PHOTO: SW SINGAPORE



The Republic won the AirAsia Women's Junior Asian Hockey Federation Cup yesterday, following a 0-0 draw with Hong Kong at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium.





This is the first time that a Singapore hockey team have won a continental trophy at any level.



The Singaporeans had already secured the title before that match, having won all their four matches earlier in the six-team tournament. The other participating teams are Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.



The Straits Times